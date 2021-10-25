Vodafone offers deal on entire Samsung S21 Series

The chance to get Android's finest for AU$500 off the price

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Vodafone has announced a one-week flash sale on Samsung Galaxy S21 Series smartphones that will save you hundreds off the cost of the handsets.

The deal being offered is AU$500 off the recommended retail price for customers who sign up to a plan or upgrade to any device from the Samsung Galaxy S21 range and stay connected to a 24 or 36 month Vodafone Infinite plan.

The offer extends to all storage variants available in the range, including 128GB and 256GB models of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, 128GB and 256GB models of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G and 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (read our full review here).

The Vodafone offer makes getting hands on a premium Galaxy S21 Series device a much more affordable prospect for those previously excluded by the premium price tags at launch. You can find the new prices with the AU$500 credit applied and widgets for the plans available for each handset below:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

128GB: AU$749

256GB: AU$849

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

128GB: AU$1,049

256BG: AU$1,149

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

128GB: AU$1,349

256GB: AU$1,449

512GB: AU$1,649

There’s an added incentive for Vodafone customers that take up the deal online during the flash sale. They’ll also receive 50 percent off their monthly access fees for the first three months on selected Vodafone Infinite Plans.

On top of the AU$500 value off the price of the device, Vodafone is also offering a further AU$20 monthly discount for customers that stay connected to its $85 Ultra+ plan over 24 or 36 months.

Vodafone’s deal runs until Monday October 11, 2021. 

Tags VodafoneDealsSamsung Galaxy S21+ 5GSamsung Galaxy S21 5GSamsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
