Windows 11 might tank Ryzen CPU performance, AMD warns

AMD said Windows 11 might triple Ryzen cache latency and doesn't recognize the best cores—yet.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

AMD said Windows 11 can cut game performance on Ryzen CPUs by 10 to 15 percent, and the operating system may not utilize AMD's preferred core technology, but a fix in the works.

A support note on AMD's web site published this week said Windows 11 may increase L3 cache latency a whopping threefold, which can cause slowdowns in latency sensitive applications. Lighter duty, cache-sensitive games might see a 3 percent to 5 percent hit, and lighter-duty games as e-sports titles could see frame rates drop from 10 to 15 percent.

AMD also said its preferred core feature, which tells the operating system which core in each CPU can hit the highest clock, also doesn't work right in Windows 11. Each CPU is tested to see which core will run the fastest at the factory and is marked so the OS will dispatch tasks to that preferred core. Since Windows 11 doesn't seem to work with it right now, any performance bump from using the best core wouldn't happen. The company said the performance cost would be most noticeable in CPUs with more than 8 cores and with TDP ratings above 65 watts.

This all sounds pretty bad, but AMD said both Microsoft and it are working on an update to Windows 11 that should address both issues this month. Still, both glaring bugs make what's seems like a rocky launch for Windows 11 feel even rockier, and drive home why we said most people should skip Windows 11 for now.

Late last week, PC Gamer's Dave James published a report that games may suffer up to 28 percent performance hits when all of Windows 11's security features are switched on. We were unable reproduce the massive performance losses in its our tests, but we did see single-digit losses in some games, though we primarily tested Intel gaming laptops. Paul Alcorn of Tom's Hardware also published his own Windows 11 performance tests yesterday and found about a 5 percent hit.

AMD support note saying Windows 11 may cut performance on its CPUs but a fix is on the wayAMD

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

By Gordon Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?