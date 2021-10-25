Modern Cyber Protection: The Digital Must-have for Home Users

Protect your digital world from all threats, adopting robust cyber protection strategies ensures protection from ever-evolving cyberattacks that threaten us now…and in the future.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dreamstime: RVlsoft

Digital advances have reinvented how most of us work, organize our lives, and communicate with friends. As individuals, we're more dependent on data than at any time in history, which means protecting the data, applications, and systems we rely on is a serious concern.

The potential for data loss, corruption, theft, and manipulation has never been greater:

A new, holistic approach is needed — one that's specifically designed to address these realities. That's where the emerging field of cyber protection comes in.

Conquering today's threats with cyber protection

Comprehensive cyber protection addresses these challenges by unifying backup and cybersecurity capabilities in one. Pioneered by Acronis, this unique approach is designed to address the IT protection challenges we all face today.

Safety: Ensuring that a reliable copy of your data is always available

Accessibility: Making your data easily available from anywhere, at any time

Privacy: Controlling who has visibility and access to your data

Authenticity: Having undeniable proof a copy of your data is an exact replica of the original

Security: Protecting your data, applications, and systems against malicious threats

The issue is balancing these five vectors of cyber protection, which can often compete with one another. Locking a hard drive inside a vault guarantees the data's safety and privacy, for example, but makes the data inaccessible and therefore useless from a practical standpoint.

Balancing competing needs

Using multiple solutions, each designed to cover a particular vector, brings serious disadvantages. No matter how good an individual tool might be, cobbling together a patchwork of them creates gaps in your defenses. It's easy to miss an alert or recommendation if you have to jump between different dashboards.

Integrated solutions, on the other hand, balance these competing priorities without creating dangerous security gaps. A single solution like Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office (formerly Acronis True Image) makes handling data protection and cybersecurity simple, since everything is managed via one unified dashboard.

Integration also reduces the total cost of protection. Instead of buying two or three different solutions — and learning to use them all — you only need one.

More importantly, because the backup and cybersecurity capabilities are designed to work together from the start, a true cyber protection solution can do things that standalone solutions can't — such as automatically restoring files that are damaged in a ransomware attack.

Final thought

At home or on the go, the modern world demands we pay closer attention to protecting our data and devices. Given the shortcomings of traditional approaches, adopting cyber protection strategies and solutions ensures safety from the ever-evolving cyberattacks that threaten us now and in the future.

Visit us here to learn more about Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags cyber securitysecurity

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Amy Greenleaf

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?