See the Surface Laptop Studio in action: Full 8 minute walkthrough

We'll show you what Microsoft's new Surface Laptop Studio looks like, and explain what's inside it.

(PC World) on

Credit: Microsoft

As the name suggests, Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Studio fuses together a number of different Surfaces, among them the Surface Laptop and Surface Studio. Inside the Surface Laptop Studio, however, new GeForce RTX hardware points to the power Microsoft has traditionally offered inside the Surface Book. Our full video above walks you through every inch of the laptop, which doubles as a physical avatar for Microsoft's Windows 11 ambitions.

Within the Surface Laptop Studio you’ll see supporting hardware that bolster some Windows 11’s features. DirectStorage, which can quickly load and resume games off a speedy NVMe SSD, should be able to tap the Surface Laptop Studio’s high-end 1TB and 2TB configurations. Dynamic Refresh Rate increases the display refresh rate to 120Hz for smoother inking. 

The Surface Laptop Studio also supports AutoHDR, a way of adding high dynamic range visuals to games that weren’t encoded for them. Here, the Surface Laptop Studio will tap the GeForce RTX GPU from Nvidia, which can provide HDR capabilities to the Surface Laptop Studio’s display via Dolby Vision.

And it’s the display that, really, is one of the most eye-catching features within the Surface Laptop Studio. It pulls forward into a “Stage” mode, hiding the keyboard and allowing you to ink or watch streaming video. It also folds back flat. We’ll show you how it works, with some hands-on impressions as well.

Microsoft has priced the Surface Laptop Studio notebook at US$1,599.99 / AU$2,549 and above. The Surface Studio Laptop will be available in Australia and NZ in early 2022.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftnotebookslaptopsMicrosoft Surface Studio laptop

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?