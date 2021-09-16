Samsung is releasing a mid-range Galaxy Tab with 5G in Australia

With 'fan favourite' features

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Samsung Australia is releasing a new mid-range tablet in Australia, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Samsung said the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will sport a similar slim form to other tablets in Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 line-up, but will include sought after ‘fan favourite’ features at a more affordable price.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE includes a large 12.4-inch display, dual speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and 45W SuperFast Charging support. Two connectivity options are available, including a Wi-Fi only version or a 5G enabled version, and two storage options: 64GB or 128GB.

The 64GB Wi-Fi only option (AU$799) comes in four colours - Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Light Green and Mystic Pink, while the 128GB Wi-Fi version (AU$899) will be available in Mystic Black only. The 64GB 5G (AU$979) and 128GB 5G (AU$1,079) options will also be limited to Mystic Black.  

Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE will include multitasking tools like Multi-Active Window that allows users to open three tabs at once, and App Pair that allows saving and quick launching of a favourite group of apps.

The device will come boxed with an S Pen, giving users more scope to interact with the tablet’s touchscreen. A Book Cover Keyboard is available to be purchased separately.

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE releases September 17, 2021 and will be available from a range of retailers, including Amazon, Bing Lee, Samsung, Dick Smith and Harvey Norman.

