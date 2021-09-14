HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit is now available for pre-order in Australia

Credit: HTC

HTC has now made available to Australia and New Zealand pre-orders of its HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit which is the company’s full offering, premium room-scale VR for consumers as well as business folks.

The Full Kit builds on the release of the HTC Vive Pro 2 headset earlier this year, which was sold only as the device itself. The Full kit adds two SteamVR Base Station 2.0 and two Vive controllers. The two base stations support an area of 5x5 metres that allow users to roam their immediate vicinity.

Credit: HTC HTC's Vive Pro 2 Full Kit

The HTC Vive Pro 2 has a number of step-up features over its predecessors the HTC Vive Pro and HTC Pro Eye, including a higher resolution duel LCD screen display (2448x2448-pixels), a faster 120Hz screen refresh rate and larger 120 degree field of view.





HTC says these hardware improvements, coupled with the duel-stacked lens design, have virtually eliminated blur and the ‘screen door effect’ for a fuller VR immersion, but the package doesn’t come cheap priced at AU$2,199 / NZD$2,399.



The HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit can be purchased from HTC as well as from select resellers. Pre-orders will begin shipping from October.

Read more: