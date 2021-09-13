How to download proof of Covid-19 vaccination to your smartphone in Australia

Credit: Dreamstime: Tanaonte

If you’ve had two doses of Covid-19 vaccine in Australia, the government has issued you with a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate. You can download it to either your Apple Wallet or the Google Pay app so that you can show proof of vaccination whenever you need to. Here’s how to do it:

To be able to download your digital certificate a number of things have to happen first. Firstly you need to be double dosed with vaccine before your certificate will be issued. Secondly, whichever healthcare provider gave you your vaccinations needs to have sent confirmation of your vaccination status to the Australian Immunisation Register.

If both of these criteria have been fulfilled, you can go ahead and download your certificate via either one of two apps: The Express Plus Medicare mobile app or directly via your Medicare online account through the myGov website. You’ll also need to be using either Safari or the Google Chrome browser.

How to download via your Medicare online account in your myGov account

1. Sign into your myGov account.

2. Select Go to medicare from the quick links menu.

3. Below View COVID-19 digital certificate (PDF) select either Add to Apple Wallet or Save to phone for Google Pay.

4. Accept the terms if you are required to, to add the certificate to your selected app.

Credit: Dominic Bayley

How to download via your Express Plus Medicare mobile app

1. Open up the app and sign in.

2. From Services select Immunisation history.

3. Select either Add to Apple Wallet or Save to phone for Google Pay.

Credit: Dominic Bayley

What if I don’t have a Medicare card?

Alternatively, you can download your Covid-19 digital certificate to your digital wallet using the Individual Healthcare Identifiers Service through myGov. Here’s how:

1. Sign in to your myGov account.

2. Select Individual Healthcare Identifiers service.

3. Select View immunisation history on the Immunisation history tile

4. Select either Add to Apple Wallet or Save to phone for Google Pay.

What if I want a paper copy?

If you aren’t keen on having a digital copy on your smartphone and would prefer a paper statement you can call the Australian Immunisation Register to request a physical copy.

Be aware though, it can take up to 14 days for your statement to arrive by mail. To request your statement you can call: 1800 653 809

And, that’s it. If you need any further help, it can be found here.

