Samsung says Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 pre-orders are up by 20 percent

Credit: Samsung

Samsung Australia has announced that Australian pre-order sales ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones are up by 20 percent on pre-order sales of last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

The company has also confirmed that the limited-edition Thom Browne range of Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 phones have already sold out ahead of the launch.

Credit: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Interestingly, Samsung says consumers are going for colours other than black. It reports 50 percent of customers have chosen a Phantom Green or Phantom Silver coloured Galaxy Fold3, and two thirds of customers have decided on a colour other than black for their Galaxy Z Flip3, 30 percent selecting Lavender.



The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones are available September, 10, 2021.