MSI’s Creator Z16 gets street cred with Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition

Co-designed by the godfather of Ura-Harajuku fashion

(PC World) on

Credit: MSI

MSI has teamed up with global streetwear brand Fragment Design to release a limited edition MSI Creator Z16 laptop with a street fashion aesthetic and named after Fragment Design’s founder and ‘godfather of street fashion’, Hiroshi Fujiwara.

The MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara is the first laptop designed by Fragment Design; previous product collaborations have been with brands like Louis Vuitton, Nike, Maserati and CD Projekt Red for Cyberpunk 2077.

MSI says the idea behind the team-up was to merge the two brands’ design aesthetics to produce a laptop that is equal parts art and equal parts high-end PC for the creative professional.

The limited edition Fujiwara Z16 features a black on black CNC aluminium body and a laser-etched logo on its cover and bottom side in the form of Fragment Design’s iconic double lightning pattern. To mark the two brand’s collaboration, it also has an emblem located near the lower-right part of the keyboard featuring the logos of both brands.

Credit: MSI

The MSI Creator Z16 is part of MSI’s ultra-portable Business and Productivity Series and is designed especially for creative professionals such as photographers, graphic designers, 3D animators and video editors. However, from a hardware perspective the Fujiwara Z16 edition should be able to run most AAA games with its combination of 11-gen chipset and RTX 30 Series video card.   

It sports an 11-gen Intel Core-i7-11800H processor, 8GB RAM and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. It also has a 16-inch diagonal QHD+ miniLED display with a 16:10 Golden Ratio and miniLED backlit keyboard. The display has a 165Hz screen refresh rate that should provide a relatively smooth video playback. For storage it has a 1TB SSD.

There are 2x Type-A USB3.2 (Gen 2) ports, and 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, the latter of which will be very handy for creatives wanting to hook up multiple screens and playback video up to 8K resolution.

Hiroshi Fujiwara, also known as the godfather of Ura-Harajuku fashion, founded the street wear label Fragment Design in the late 1980s. As well as his globally renowned designs, he is credited for popularising hip hop in Japan and being one of Japan’s first DJs in the genre.

The MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition will be available from September 20 in Australia from MSI and authorised MSI resellers for AU$3, 999. 

Dominic Bayley

PC World
