Motorola’s new Moto G50 features 5G support but a downgraded camera

Motorola has released a new Moto smartphone, the Moto G50, adding to its selection of low cost Moto family smartphones, but its new offering may underwhelm some buyers looking for a sweeping list of upgraded features.

The Moto G50 shares most of the same features as its predecessor the Moto G30, including a 6.5-inch FHD+ display (1600x720) with 90Hz refresh rate, 128GB storage and 4GB RAM, but the upgrades on the Moto G50 are few and far between. Those new features include 5G functionality and an increased 120 fps HD video capture via its front and rear cameras.

In place of the Moto G30’s Snapdragon 662 processor, the Moto G50 also includes a faster MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, but other differences appear to be downgrades on the G30’s feature pack.

The G30’s 64-megapixel Quad lens camera has been reduced to a 48-megapixel rear camera in the Moto G50 in a tri-lens configuration, without the dedicated ultra-wide angle lens we saw in the Moto G30.

However, Motorola says the G50’s tri-camera system does include Quad Pixel technology that should make it more receptive in low light conditions than the Motorola G30's camera.

The Moto G50 comes with the same 5000mAh battery capacity we saw in the Moto G30, but only a 10W rapid charger instead of the G30’s 20W rapid charger. It’s also slightly thicker at 9.26mm compared to the G30’s 9.14mm and heavier, weighing 206 grams to the G30’s 200 grams.



The Motorola Moto G50 comes in Meteorite Grey and is available at a SRP of AU$399 from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, BigW, Mobileciti, Motorola and Lenovo online. It will be available on pre and post paid plans via Vodafone at the end of September, 2021.