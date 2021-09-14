Telstra launches flash sale for today only

Up to 20-50 percent off selected smartphones and tablets

Credit: Dreamstime: Eremin

Telstra has launched a flash sale with a number of deals on Apple and Samsung smartphones and tablets for today, September 2 2021 only, including up to 40 percent off the price of Apple iPhone 12 mini handsets when purchased with a Telstra Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum of 24 months.

The timing of these deals is uncanny with Father’s Day just a few days away. The deals end at midnight, so you'll need to get in quick. Here’s what’s on offer:

Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB and 128GB (40 percent off) – when purchased with an Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum 24 months (total savings AU$400). Available via the widgets below:





Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB and 256GB (50 percent off) - when purchased with an Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum 24 months (total savings AU$624). Available via the widgets below:





Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 128GB (30 percent off) - when purchased with an Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum 24 months (total savings AU$144). Available via the widget below:





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB and 256GB (30 percent off) - when purchased with an Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum 24 months (total savings AU$554). Available via the widgets below:





Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB (30 percent off) - when purchased with an Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum 24 months (total savings AU$299). Available via the widget below:





Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) 64GB (20 percent off) - when purchased with an Upfront Mobile plan for a minimum of 24 months (total savings AU$220). Available via the widget below:



