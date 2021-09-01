Top 15 tech deals for Father's Day 2021

Credit: Dreamstime: Liubov Polozhentseva

Father's Day is fast approaching. This year it's on Sunday September 5. As per usual, tech deals abound.

To help you select something for your dad, or if you're a dad wanting to treat yourself, we've compiled a list of some of the better deals on offer. Below you'll find savings off the marked prices of products ranging from AU$20-$375. So without further ado, lets jump in and see what's on offer.

Apple AirPods Pro - AU$295 (Save AU$104 @ Amazon)

Credit: Apple

These wireless in-ear headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to reduce ambient noise. Apple says the're also sweat and water resistant. The ear tips come in three sizes to personalise your fitting. Usually priced at AU$399, their current price offers a substantial saving, especially with Amazon’s free delivery option. Read our full review of the Apple AirPods Pro here.

Voxelab Proxima 6.0 3D UV Photocuring LCD 3D Printer - AU$195 (Save AU$54.35 @ Amazon)

Credit: Voxelab

The Voxelab Proxima 6.0 3D UV Photocuring LCD 3D Printer is equipped with a 2K HD LCD screen (2560x1620 pixels) and features a linear rail structure on its z axis that Voxelab says allows it to achieve a steadier motion and smoother finish on the resin objects it prints. It comes preassembled and ready to use out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB - AU$1,170 (Save AU$70 @ Amazon)

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a premium handset in Samsung's line-up and it has some "up-there" features in its list of specs. It comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) AMOLED display powered by a fast Snapdragon 888 5G processor. Amazon's offer of AU$70 off the price makes a lot of sense now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 have been released in Australia and is nothing to sneeze at. Read our full review here.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB can be paired with a pre or post paid plan via the widget below:





Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Kit - AU$245 (Save AU$104 @ Nanoleaf)

Credit: Nanoleaf

Gamers are using Nanoleaf's products to light their gaming spaces with RGB lighting. Until September 8, 2021 Nanoleaf is offering 30 percent off the price of its Shapes RGB panels and Elements Wood Lock Hexagons Kits.

Nebula Capsule - AU$499 (Save AU$200 @ Amazon)

Credit: Nebula

This pocket smart cinema projector produces a picture measuring 100-inches. It comes equipped with a 360 degree omni-directional speaker inside an aluminium unit measuring 20.8 x 11.6 x 9.8 cm. The Nebula promises 4 hours video playback and 30 hours music playback. Amazon's AU$200 price markdown makes this portable device an attractive deal for Father's Day.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Alexa - AU$39 (Save AU$20 @ Amazon)

Credit: Amazon

Apart from being fun to play with, smart speakers can be extremely useful. Amazon's Echo Dot Alexa can be asked to play music, answer questions, find recipes, read the news and perform a number of other voice- activated tasks. Amazon's deal shaves AU$20 of the price of the Echo Dot.

Huawei Watch GT 2e - AU$158 (Save AU$141 @ Amazon)

Credit: Huawei

Huawei's Watch GT 2e is a fitness tracker that also includes a range of smartwatch functions. It's designed to track a variety of sport profiles like running, cycling, swimming and climbing. Onboard it has a GPS, optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer and a gyroscope. Huawei says it can measure pace, duration, calories burned, distance traveled, and more.

Huawei Freebuds 3i - AU$105 (Save AU$44 @ Amazon)

Credit: Huawei

While the FreeBuds 3i were released back in 2020, they share some functionality with Huawei's 2021 offering, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i, including Active Noise Cancellation (ACN). Battery life is not as impressive compared with more recent releases - they promise up to 3.5 hours per charge.Then again, these are some of the most affordable wireless earphones with ANC on the market.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) - AU$99 (Save AU$50 @ Google Store)

Credit: Google

Despite the release of Google Nest Hub Max, some smart display users still prefer the camera-less privacy provided by this predecessor model. Some also prefer its smaller 7-inch display that they say is just right for their home setup. The Nest Hub's Father's Day special AU$100 price tag also makes it the more affordable of the two options.

Google Nest Hub Max - AU$249 (Save AU$100 @ Google Store)

Credit: Google

The Google Nest Hub Max is a smart display from which you can access the voice-activated Google Assistant It has a larger 10-inch display than its predecessor Google Nest Hub. It also comes with a 6.5-megapixel camera capable of facial recognition. Google has made Netflix available on Google Nest Hub Max which should please subscribers.

Garmin Instinct Solar (Surf Edition) - AU$689 (Save AU$110 @ Amazon)

Credit: Garmin

A GPS smartwatch designed for the rugged outdoors, the Garmin Instinct Solar features a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass face that Garmin says is water resistant to a depth of 100 metres. As its namesake suggests, the Garmin Instinct Solar is charged via sun exposure to its solar cell. It supports activity profiles for a range of sports including, running, biking and swimming.

Oppo Find X3 Pro - (Free Google Bundle worth AU$249 @ participating retailers)

Credit: Oppo

As a Father's Day team-up between Oppo and Google, if you purchase the Oppo Find X3 Pro between August 24 and September 9, 2021 at participating retailers you will also receive a bonus Google Bundle valued at AU$249 via redemption ( to be redeemed before September 22, 2021). The Google Bundle includes a Google Nest Hub 2nd gen, Google Chromecast and Google Nest Mini. Participating retailers include: JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Woolworths and Mobilieciti.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is available on pre and post paid plans from major carriers including Optus and Telstra via the widget below:





Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 (TT-N503) - AU$624 (Save AU$375 @ Amazon)

Credit: Yamaha

With the Yamaha TT-N503 MusicCast Vinyl 500 your dad will be able to play vinyl records but also connect wirelessly to MusicCast devices for streaming music wherever those devices are in the home. This device usually sells for AU$999, so its current price offers the chance to save nearly $AU400 bucks.

Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset - AU$49 (Save AU$40 @ Amazon)

Credit: Razer

If your dad does a lot of gaming it's likely he'll need a gaming headset. The Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset supports 7.1 surround sound and is compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and any other devices that have 3.5mm audio jacks. It has 40 mm audio drivers that Razer says produce a crisp clear sound. It features a microphone mute button and volume slider located underneath its left earcup.

Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB - AU$246 (Save AU$53 @ Amazon)

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB has features that you'd expect to see in a more premium priced handset. It features a 48-megapixel Quad camera and large 6.5 FHD+. It also comes with Adaptive Fast Charging and has a large 5000mAh battery capacity. You can pair the Samsung Galaxy A12 with a pre or post paid plan via the widget below:





And that's it! We hope you find something suitable for dad among these products. As a side note, some of these offers are available for a limited time only, so if you're wanting to take advantage, we suggest you dive in and snap up a bargain.

