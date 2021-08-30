Motorola wants to integrate their new Edge smartphones into your digital life

Credit: Motorola

Motorola have launched three new Edge smartphones to bolster their offering of affordable handsets under AU$1,000. Two of the new handsets also include Motorola's Ready For platform that allows users to connect and interact with their phones on larger displays and across devices, a feature that promises to give users more agency to integrate their phone and its content into their digital lives.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro are all 5G capable handsets and feature 6.7-inch FHD + (2400x1080 pixel) OLED displays, 108-megapixel rear cameras and 32-megapixel front-facing cameras.

Credit: Motorola Motorola Edge 20 Pro

All three Edge handsets sport their own processors and unique functionality. For example, the more premium of the three handsets, the Edge 20 Pro (SRP: AU$899), is the only phone that has a 5x periscope-style telephoto lens for shooting images at a distance.

The Edge 20 Pro can also be distinguished by 8K video capture capability, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It’s available in two colours Midnight Sky and Indigo Vegan Leather and can be purchased from September 2021, from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Motorola and Lenovo Online.

Meanwhile, the step-down model, the Motorola Edge 20 (SRP: AU$699) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and 8GB of RAM. It lays claim to being more than a millimetre slimmer than the other handsets, measuring just 6.99 mm thick.

Credit: Motorola Motorola Edge 20

In comparison to the other handsets, the Motorola Edge 20 supports a more recent version of Bluetooth - Bluetooth 5.2, that allows a larger amount of data to be transferred over lower bandwidth and at lower power than handsets with earlier Bluetooth versions. It also allows parallel Bluetooth devices to be connected at once.

The Edge 20 comes with 128GB internal storage and at 163g, it is more than 20g lighter than the other Edge models. It comes in Frosted Onyx colour and is available from September 2021, from JB Hi-Fi, MobileCiti, Motorola and Lenovo Online.

Motorola say these two devices come with Motorola’s Ready For platform that allows users to wirelessly connect to their PC or another compatible device and simultaneously access their phone apps as well as the other device’s videos and images on the same screen.

Credit: Motorola

Motorola are teasing a number of tempting applications for their Ready For platform on these devices.

Two of these applications include: the ability to seamlessly switch between a Windows screen and smartphone and move files back and forth between devices without opening tabs, and the ability to turn your smartphone into a Full HD webcam for live streaming video calls, meetings, social media streams and broadcasts via your PC.

Credit: Motorola Motorola Edge Fusion

The third handset, the Motorola Edge Fusion (SRP: AU$499) comes with a larger battery capacity than the Motorola Edge 20 (4000mAh) and the Edge 20 Pro (4500mAh). Motorola say its 5000mAh battery can last for two days between charges.

This smartphone also features 128GB of internal storage and includes an SDcard slot to expand storage to 1TB. The Edge Fusion is powered by a MediaTek Dimmensity 5G-B+ processor and 6GB RAM.

It’s available in Electric Graphite and Cyber Teal colours from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W (Online), Motorola and Lenovo Online, and from Vodafone at the end of September.