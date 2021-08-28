This dead-simple keyboard shortcut will change the way you use Slack

How did it take me so long to discover Slack's instant-editing keyboard shortcut?

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Hayden Dingman / IDG

Forgive me if this is old news to you, but Macworldâ€™s Jason Cross just introduced me to a keyboard shortcut that will fundamentally change the way I use Slackâ€”a program I spend hours and hours in all day, every weekday. And itâ€™s so simple I feel dumb for not knowing about it before, so I wanted to share it with you. Here we go:

Pressing the Up arrow reloads the last message you sent in editing mode. Just one button press and youâ€™re instantly editing whatever you sent last. And it works per-channel or DM.

To quote Jason: ðŸ¤¯

If you already knew about the trick youâ€™ve probably forgotten just how awesome this dead-simple keyboard shortcut is. Iâ€™ve only known about it for a few minutes and I can already tell itâ€™s going to become an immediate mainstay for me, eradicating several slower manual stepsâ€”and more importantly, regaining several seconds of my lifeâ€”every time I do. As Jason noted, this feels right up there with using middle-click to open a link in a new browser tab, or Crtl + Shift + T to reopen the tab you just closed. The sheer helpfulness of this Slack tip is instantly clear.

Anywho, Iâ€™m off to go peruse the full list of Slack keyboard shortcuts and wonder why itâ€™s taken me so long to do so. If youâ€™re looking to save even more time in your all-too-busy life, be sure to check out our roundup of Windows 10 tips and tricks that help you get stuff done faster as well as our favorite Windows keyboard shortcuts for faster typing and browsing. You know, because every second spent fiddling with menus is a second wasted.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?