Hey iPhone users: Stop 'Liking' everything

That "Like" feature? No one likes it in group text chats, OK?

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Brad Chacos/IDG

Hey iPhone users, I know your world view is pretty much centered on blue bubbles, but do you think you could stop Liking everything in group texts? It’s annoying AF to Android users, a.k.a. most of us.

I know you’ve been conditioned by Facebook and other social media services to show your approval of a friend’s cat being hit by a Budweiser truck—but when you’re in a mixed group text, it doesn’t work the same way.

On Facebook or Twitter, when you Like or Heart some tragic thing happening, it just attaches an icon to the original post.

In a group text with 20 people in it, it takes the sentence you Liked—such as: “I’m feeling very sad because yesterday they stopped selling the McRib, and I’m really, really torn up about it. I’m not sure what to do with my life now”—and simply repeats it with the word Liked next to it.

no likes for you IDG

Make the pain stop.

Liked. See? Annoying AF.

Oddly, as one of the 86 Android users for every 14 iPhone users in the world, I had assumed that on the iPhone, the mixed group chat Like works like it does on Facebook, but to my horror I discovered the situation is actually worse.

Yes, you only see an emoticon over the original message, but everyone else in the group chat receives the same spammed “Liked” message cluttering up the conversation.

haha icon Brad Chacos/IDG

That makes this public service announcement even more critical because clearly iPhone users must be annoyed by it as well, but for some reason are too afraid to tell their fellow iPhone users to quit doing it too. Or maybe they get some smug self-satisfaction from seeing the iMessages Like feature being used?

I don’t know but please, iPhone users, for Peter Griffin’s sake, stop Liking things in group chats. No one enjoys it, it makes everyone mute the conversation, and the actual critical information being shared could be lost because of all your frigging’ Likes.

And yes, please feel free to Like this too.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?