This massive AI chip has the compute power of a human brain

The Cerebras technology will be used to improve natural language processing models, Cerebras said.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems said today that the company has achieved the computational equivalent of the human brain, or the equivalent of 100 trillion synapses.

Cerebras manufactures what it calls the Wafer Scale Engine-1 and -2, a massive 46,225 sq. mm chip more like the size of a computer keyboard than the CPU that goes inside of your PC. The company essentially mounts that chip inside of a standalone CS-2 system, about the size of a dorm refrigerator. Now, the company says that it’s been able to surround the CS-2 with several different technologies to enable the brain-scale computational power to reach 120 trillion synapse equivalents, also called parameters.

Cerebras isn’t alone in trying to model machine learning at the chip level, in an effort to duplicate how the human brain works. In 2020, Intel clustered 768 of its Loihi “brain chips” together to form a ”Pohoiki Springs” cluster with the approximate power of a mole rat. In 2019, the goal for Loihi was to enable 100 billion synapses, about the computational power of a mouse brain.

The Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine Gen 2 chip is several orders of magnitude above that, as is the CS-2 system in which it is housed. While the way in which Cerebras said it achieved this level of complexity involves a number of different technologies, it essentially “disaggregates” or separates the storage and memory from the chip’s computation engine, storing the models off-chip and streaming them in. Cerebras also designed a way to provide up to 2.4 petabytes of off-chip memory for calculations, as well.

One of the ways in which the Cerebras technology will be used is in Natural Language Processing (NLP), the way in which machines interpret human speech, act upon it, and communicate the results. Essentially, what the CS2 system does is to dramatically increase the number of parameters an AI model has access to, making the AI’s understanding even more sophisticated. 

“Cerebras’ inventions, which will provide a 100x increase in parameter capacity, may have the potential to transform the industry,” said Rick Stevens, associate director of the  Argonne National Laboratory, in a statement. “For the first time we will be able to explore brain-sized models, opening up vast new avenues of research and insight.”

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?