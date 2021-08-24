Full Nerd: Watch Intel's Tom Petersen answer our Arc GPU and XeSS questions Tuesday!

XeSS vs. DLSS 2.0 vs FSR: Intel's Tom Petersen talks Arc and XeSS live on the Full Nerd.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

We're in for a treat on this week's Full Nerd podcast. Join us live on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific when we’re joined by Intel’s Tom Petersen to talk about the company's just-revealed Arc GPU and XeSS upsampling technology!

Intel’s entrance into consumer graphics cards couldn’t come at a better time for gamers, who are suffering through one of the worst GPU droughts in recorded history. If you’re curious about Intel’s GPU and whether its XeSS image upscaling technology can compete with Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, come with your questions ready for graphics veteran Tom Petersen, who left Nvidia for Intel in 2019. Tom dropped some deep, insightful knowledge the last time he was on TFN all the way back in 2016.

Be sure to come hang out and help us pick Tom's brain over on PCWorld's YouTube channel on Tuesday. You can watch the stream live at this link, ask questions, and talk nerdy with everyone else in the audience.

PCWorld staff

PC World (US online)
