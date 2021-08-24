Bethesda to release Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Credit: Bethesda

Bethesda Game Studios is releasing an anniversary edition of Skyrim that brings the iconic game to next generation consoles, and also includes a number of enhancements and upgrades.

Announced at QuakeCon 2021, The Skyrim Anniversary Edition will release November 11 to mark 10 years since the game’s 2011 launch. It’ll include the full game as well as 10 years’ worth of content and an upgraded fishing mechanic, as well as 500 pieces of content from the Creation Club.

If you’re wondering what the Creation Club is, it’s an online shop where fans can purchase small downloadable bits of content such as new quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons and spells.



If you already own the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, or subscribe to Xbox Game pass, from November 11 you’ll also have the option of purchasing an upgrade to the Anniversary Edition to gain access to the additional content.

As part of Skyrim’s 10th anniversary celebrations, Bethesda will be holding a virtual concert. The London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices Choir will be bringing to life Skyrim’s anthems and soundscapes at the Alexandra Theatre as part of a tribute to the game’s success.

Fans can tune into the concert live on November 11 at 2pm EST (4am AEST) on the official Bethesda YouTube or Twitch channel. Bethesda is also encouraging fans to submit their artworks to The Skyrim Museum to feature as part of the celebrations.

A price hasn't yet been announced, but the Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.