Vodafone offers trade-in deals for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 5G

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

In the wake of Samsung’s Fold and Flip 3 Series smartphone releases, Vodafone have announced trade-in deals for customers wanting to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

As part of this new offering, Vodafone says customers can receive up to AU$1299 extra value when they trade in an eligible Samsung smartphone in good working order and stay connected to a Vodafone Infinite plan, before October 2021.

Customers that partake in the offer will be eligible to redeem accessory bundles for the Galaxy Z Fold3 valued at AU$299 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 valued at AU$258, when they pre-order either phone on a Vodafone Infinite plan by September 9, 2021.

Credit: Samsung

Additionally, they will receive credit for their eligible Samsung Galaxy S9 Series, Galaxy Note Series, or newer smartphone in working order. This includes up to AU$1000 credit for the Galaxy Fold3 5G, or up to AU$800 Credit when pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.  

Vodafone is selling both 256GB and 512GB storage options of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G in Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver colours, with prices starting at AU$2499.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be sold in 128GB and 256GB storage options, and is available in Black, Cream, Green and Lavender, with prices starting at AU$1499.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G can be pre-ordered on a 40GB/month $40 Lite Plan for AU$109.41 per month over 36 months (total minimum cost AU$2538.76). Those after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G can get it on the same plan for AU$81.63 a month over 36 months (total minimum cost AU$1538.68). 

Vodafone’s pre-sale is available from August 12, 2021.

Tags Vodafonesamsungvalue propositionsamsung galaxySamsung Galaxy NoteSamsung Galaxy S9Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5GredeemSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Featured Content

