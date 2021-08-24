PCWorld's August Digital Magazine: Everything you need to know about Windows 11

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android, iOS, and your web browser.

In the August issue

This month, we have everything you need to know about Windows 11, and more. Read our official 10-page hands-on. See how we transformed a gaming PC we found tossed in the trash. Find out if all USB-C cables are reall all the same.

Other highlights include:

News : Find out if your PC has the specs (and the CPU) to run WIndows 11. Plus, Razer launches a new Blaze 17 gaming notebook



: Find out if your PC has the specs (and the CPU) to run WIndows 11. Plus, Razer launches a new Blaze 17 gaming notebook Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga review: Budget business style, with shortcomings

Budget business style, with shortcomings Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review: This all-AMD laptop is affordable and very fast

This all-AMD laptop is affordable and very fast Seagate Backup Plus Hub (8TB) review: Massive, fast external hard drive

Massive, fast external hard drive Here's How: What to do when your laptop is stolen (and how to prepare for it). Plus, 5 easy tasks that supercharge your security

What to do when your laptop is stolen (and how to prepare for it). Plus, 5 easy tasks that supercharge your security HDR gaming on PC: Everything you need to know

Video highlights

Watch: We talk to Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming & eSports at HP, about the DIY-friendly philosophy for Omen pre-built PCs: components that can be swapped with off-the-shelf parts, and labeling that aids novices performing upgrades. Johnson also shows us HP’s Omen Gaming Hub software.

