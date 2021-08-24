PCWorld's August Digital Magazine: Everything you need to know about Windows 11

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android, iOS, and your web browser.

Credit: Rob Schultz / IDG

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the August issue

This month, we have everything you need to know about Windows 11, and more. Read our official 10-page hands-on. See how we transformed a gaming PC we found tossed in the trash. Find out if all USB-C cables are reall all the same.

Other highlights include:

  • News: Find out if your PC has the specs (and the CPU) to run WIndows 11. Plus, Razer launches a new Blaze 17 gaming notebook
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga review: Budget business style, with shortcomings
  • Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review: This all-AMD laptop is affordable and very fast
  • Seagate Backup Plus Hub (8TB) review: Massive, fast external hard drive
  • Here's How: What to do when your laptop is stolen (and how to prepare for it). Plus, 5 easy tasks that supercharge your security
  • HDR gaming on PC: Everything you need to know

Video highlights

Watch: We talk to Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming & eSports at HP, about the DIY-friendly philosophy for Omen pre-built PCs: components that can be swapped with off-the-shelf parts, and labeling that aids novices performing upgrades. Johnson also shows us HP’s Omen Gaming Hub software.

Read your issues on PC or Mac

You can now read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your PCWorld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. Visit using a Chrome browser and you can download our PCWorld desktop reader for offline (or large-screen) reading.

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away. 

