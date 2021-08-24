Samsung just can't quit foldable phones: Meet the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3

Samsung keep iterating on its foldable phone line-up with better raw specs, S Pen support, and increased durability.

Credit: Samsung

Samsung has a fever and more foldable phones is the only prescription. And thus today the biggest name in Android phones announced the third generation of its foldable Galaxy smartphones: The Galaxy Z Fold3, a flagship model that opens like a book, and the smaller Z Flip3, a less expensive model that opens vertically and harkens back to the flip phones of the early 2000s.

Both phones include new features to improve durability, which may help mitigate public perception that foldable phones just can’t withstand the rigors of, well... repeated, incessant folding. And you’re going to want a sturdier phone, given Samsung’s price tags: $1,800 for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and $1,000 for the Galaxy Z Flip3. Pre-orders begin today, and if you do so, you can get $200 or $150 off each model, respectively.

Samsung Shown here in its Cream colorway, the Z Flip3 comes with a 1.9-inch cover screen.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: specs and features

The Z Fold3 comes with S Pen support, and with its expansive 7.6-inch, 2208 x 1768 main display, it directly targets the Galaxy Note audience, which won’t be getting a new model this year and may now be looking for a generous productivity experience. The phone’s Dynamic AMOLED cover screen (which you use when the Z Fold3 is folded up) is a no-excuses 6.2 inches with 2268 x 832 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-fluid screen response.

Anyone looking to buy the expensive Z Fold3 must have both deep pockets and big pockets, as this big boy is 6.2 inches tall and 0.6 inch thick. As a point of comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is about a quarter-inch thick.

Samsung The Z Fold3 offers a tablet-like experience, thanks to a 7.6 inch, 2208 x 1768, 120Hz display.

Both the Fold3 and Flip3 promise a new level of durability thanks to IPX8 water resistance; a new Armor Aluminum construction (“the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone”); and Gorilla Glass Victus, Corning’s strong phone glass ever. The phones also come with a new protective film made of stretchable PET, and Samsung promises the new main screens are 80 percent more durable than previous folding-phone generations.

When the Z Fold3 is folded up like a traditional phone, you’ll access three rear cameras: an Ultra Wide (12-megapixel, 123-degree field of view); a Wide Angle (12-megapixel with 83-degree field of view, dual-pixel autofocus and optical image stabilization); and a Telephoto (12-megapixel with a 45-degree field of view and dual optical image stabilization). At the front of the folded phone is a 10-megapixel camera with 80-degree field of view.

And if you’re an insane person and want to shoot images with the phone in its unfolded, tablet-like state, you can use a 4-megaixel camera with an 80-degree field of view. Please don’t.

5G is standard on both models, and the Z Fold3 has 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Samsung is being vague on the phones’ processor, but you can rightly assume it’s using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: specs and features

Samsung Unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is 72 x 166 x 7 mm, and boasts a 6.7 inch, 120Hz, 2640 x 1080 display.

The smaller Z Flip3 may be the more intriguing proposition, as the modernized flip-phone design offers generous screen real estate and should fit reasonably well in today’s ridiculously undersized jeans pockets. Folded up, it’s a porky three-quarters of an inch thick, but only 3.4 inches tall. Your pocket will protrude a lot, but you’ll actually be able to sit down.

The whimsical Z Flip3 comes in Cream, Green, Lavender, Pink and White and features a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display that’s four time larger than the previous Galaxy Flip generation. You can use the wee display to view notifications, texts messages, and various widgets designed for the small formfactor. The main screen is 6.7 inches with a 2640 x 1080 resolution. Not too shabby for a phone that’s smaller than an Altoids box when folded up.

The Z Flip3 has a more sober array of cameras. The front selfie cam is 10-megapixel with an 80-degree field of view. On the back there’s a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide with 123-degree field of view and a 12-megapixel Wide Angle with 78-degree field of view, dual-pixel autofocus and optical image stabilization.