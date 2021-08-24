How to enable the blue light filter in Windows 10

You can keep it on for continuous blockage, or instead choose to limit the filter to specific hours.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Alex Kreil / Shutterstock / Jesse Smith

We’ve all read the reports: Blue light can play a role in sleep issues. It’s also been mentioned as a factor in skin damage, too. Fortunately, not only can you enable a blue-light filter on your smartphone, you can do so in Windows 10, too.

In fact, the process is incredibly easy—setup takes just a few minutes. Here’s how to do it.

Step 1

nightlightsetting v3 PCWorld

Jumping into the Night Light settings via Windows 10’s robust search feature is easiest, but if you go the manual route, here’s where to find the link to that setting.

Click on the Start menu (or tap the Windows key on your keyboard). Then type in “Night Light” to bring up a direct link to that setting.

Alternatively, you can go to Start > Settings > Display, then click on Night light settings under Color (see image above). If you take this route, you can turn Night Light on and off via a toggle on the Display settings page.

Step 2

Night Light settings menu PCWorld

An example of what Night Light settings look like when the feature is active and a daily schedule is set.

Click the Turn on now button to immediately activate blue-light filtering. Move the strength slider to increase or decrease how much blue light Windows 10 will eliminate.

Never used a blue-light filter before? Before turning on Night Light, you can first play with the strength slider for a preview of what your screen will look like at various intensities—it’ll essentially let you try before you buy.

You can also instead click the gray toggle for Schedule night light to restrict the blue-light filtering to specific hours. Customize a time span for when the blue-light filtering is on, and you’re all set to go. Windows can also base the schedule on your location’s periods of actual sunset. You’ll just need to turn on Location Services for that to work—if your system has that setting off, a link to Location settings will automatically appear.

That’s it. You’re done!

More options

For most people, Windows 10’s built-in blue-light filtering does a good job. But for more control, you can turn to a third-party app. We recommend f.lux, a free program that provides more exact blue-light filtering settings and a rolling schedule for day and night time intensities.

Windows 10’s Night Light only has two options: It’s either on, or it’s off. With f.lux, you can have a less intense amount of blue-light filtering during the day, and then have that transition to a much deeper blockage. The program will even do that for you automatically if you choose, based on your type of in-home lighting and your location.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?