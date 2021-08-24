PlayStation launches NBA 2K21 ANZ Tournament for PS4

PlayStation Australia has announced the launch of their NBA 2K21 ANZ Tournament for PlayStation 4 gamers, taking place across Australia and New Zealand in August.

The tournament kicks off August 16, 2021 and will include prizing for both participation and winning. Prizes will range from AU$50 gift cards for the PS Store for 8th place competitors, up to a AU$2,500 gift card for the winner of the tournament.

Prizing will be taken from a prize pool of AU$10, 000, that also includes 450,000 in NBA 2K22 virtual currency, NBA store vouchers, NBA League Passes and NBA merchandise. A PlayStation 5 console will also be raffled off to competitors.

The tournament will include four qualifying rounds and a finals round. These rounds are scheduled for:

  • First qualifier: August 16, at 16:45 AEST
  • Second qualifier: August 20, at 16:45 AEST
  • Third qualifier: August 23, at 16:45 AEST
  • Fourth qualifier: August 26, at 16:45 AEST
  • Finals: August 29, at 16:45 AEST

The tournament is open to Australian and New Zealand owners of NBA 2K21 with a PS4 and active PS Plus membership. Registrations are now open and players can register here, or via their PS4 console. For more details visit the PlayStation website

