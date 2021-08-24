Where to buy AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G APUs

AMD's G-Series APUs went on sale August 5 and didn't sell out immediately.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dreamstime: Believeinme

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G APUs are on sale starting August 5, and good news—they’re not sold out yet. If you’ve been starving for a GPU during the current shortages, they may be worth a look.

As our Ryzen 7 5700G review showed, AMD’s Zen 3-based APUs combine AMD’s awesome Zen 3-CPU cores with Radeon graphics. That’s enough performance to play popular eSports games at 1080p, and even newer games at lower settings and resolutions.

The unfortunate fate recently of anything that can play a game or has a GPU has been to sell out immediately. As of this writing, however, AMD’s APUs remain on sale.

You can, for example, buy Ryzen 5000G APUs on AMD.com without any marked-up scalper pricing. Newegg is selling the Ryzen 7 5700G at list price and throws in a free copy of Warframe, too.

Newegg is already sold out of the more affordable 6-core Ryzen 5 5600G, which may indicate cost-conscious gamers may have targeted the cheaper version because it’s the better deal anyway.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?