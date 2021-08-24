Epson RapidReceipt RR-600W scanner released for home offices

Credit: Epson

Paper receipts and invoices can easily get out of hand without some kind of management system. To tackle this issue, Epson has released the RapidReceipt RR-600W, a scanner made especially for receipts and documents that they say will allow small business owners and consumers to more easily manage their paperwork.

The RapidReceipt RR-600W features Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition software that Epson says can extract data from unorganised receipts and invoices and integrate it into Excel spreadsheets or third-party accounting applications such as MYOB or XERO – or into cloud storage systems such as DropBox, GoogleDrive and OneDrive.

The scanner features a 100-page Auto Document Feeder that Epson says can accommodate a variety of paper sizes. The RapidReceipt RR-600W can be controlled via a 4.3-inch touchscreen.

Epson claims it scans a two-sided document in one pass at speeds up to 35 ppm/70 ipm. For convenience, users will be able to access A USB port to load documents, without needing a computer.

Credit: Epson

As well as invoices and receipts, Epson says its new scanner will also be able to scan business cards and will come with business card management software NewSoft, Presto! and BizCard at no extra cost.

Additional software, Kofax Power PDF for Windows and PDF Converter for Mac will ship with the device to allow users to create PDfs, and a TWAIN driver will provide compatibility between the device and the users' own document management software.

The RapidReceipt RR-600W is available now in Australia for RRP AU$699 from Epson Australia and authorised Epson resellers.