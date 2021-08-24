Cyberpunk RPG The Ascent to get DLSS fix for Game Pass

A patch is on its way say the developers

(PC World) on

Credit: Neon Giant

Neon Giant, the developer behind the popular new cyberpunk-themed action-RPG, The Ascent, says they are currently working on a patch after gamers discovered the Game Pass version for PC lacks DLSS and ray tracing graphics.

The Ascent is Neon Giant’s debut title, and the twin-shooter has been well received by gamers. The developer’s Twitter account has been awash with comments about how beautiful and detailed the graphics are, and from those digging the grimy, cyberpunk-theme, fast-paced action, and dystopian open-world environments discoverable in the game’s home world Veles.

Players are enjoying the immersive RPG gameplay in Neon Giant's The Ascent. Credit: Neon Giant
Players are enjoying the immersive RPG gameplay in Neon Giant's The Ascent.

However, soon after The Ascent’s release on July 29, Game Pass users of the PC version were nonplussed that they were unable to harness the full graphics power of the game which lacked both DLSS and ray tracing features. This did not affect the Steam version of the PC game. One Twitter user, BigGP1987 tweeted the following on Neon Giant’s Twitter account:  

Credit: IDG

Why are these missing features a big deal? DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling. It’s a complicated terminology for an AI rendering technology that increases the graphics performance of games played exclusively on Nvidia graphics cards. This technology allows Nvidia graphics cards to upscale lower resolution graphics to higher resolution graphics, thereby boosting frame rates.

Ray tracing, on the other hand, is a rendering technique that traces the path of light in an image pane. It renders things like shadows and reflections with less computational power, creating scenes that look more realistic in games.

The Ascent's cyberpunk environments are incredibly detailed. Credit: Neon Giant
The Ascent's cyberpunk environments are incredibly detailed.

The Ascent has been designed specifically to take advantage of these graphics rendering techniques to deliver gamers the world in immersive cyberpunk aesthetics. Thankfully, the developers have acknowledged the DLSS problem and have moved quickly to address the issues. On Twitter Tor Frick, co-founder of Neon Giant tweeted that a solution for the issue was on its way:

Credit: IDG

While some gamers were understandably put out by the error, most also praised the game in their tweets which is a good sign for The Ascent. Neon Giant has been responding to feedback actively advising users of the impending patch. 

However, it seems they have some work to do to bring the game up to speed. Users have raised other issues about game bugs, including to The Ascent's multiplayer. Neon Giant has encouraged gamers to provide feedback about any issues on Google forms as well as on their social media accounts. 

Credit: Neon Giant

Despite the name, Swedish Neon Giant is a relatively small indie publisher. The company was founded in 2018 by four veteran developers who originally set up their office in an old church. The founders have some notoriety in the games industry having worked personally on games such as Bulletstorm, Far Cry 3, Wolfenstein and Doom.

The Ascent is available now on PC from Steam and Games Pass and is also available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags twitterpatchPCgamesSteamtweetRay tracingCyberpunkDSSLneon giantThe AscentGame Pass

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?