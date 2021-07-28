Oculus recalls Quest 2 over foam irritation, will add a 128GB option

Facebook said that its manufacturing processes were safe, and that the skin irritation was "in line with expectations."

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Oculus

Facebook’s Oculus division said Tuesday that it’s pausing sales of the company’s Oculus Quest 2 headset, after reports that its foam facial interface irritated the skin of some customers.

When the device returns in a few weeks, however, Oculus said that the Quest 2 would also feature a larger storage option, a 128GB headset on sale for the same price of $299. The larger Quest 2 will become the “standard” Quest 2 offering, the company said. Once the larger Quest 2 debuts, the Oculus Quest 2 will be available in two capacity points: 128GB and 256GB. The 64GB model will be retired.

In December, Oculus said that it had begun receiving reports that its Quest 2’s foam interface was irritating customers’ skin. (The foam interface is also sold separately as part of the Oculus Fit Pack.) The headset is actually being voluntarily recalled as part of an action with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada. Facebook also posted a small, somewhat useless FAQ that provides some more detail. 

“While the rate of reports is small and the majority of reported cases are minor, we’re committed to ensuring our products are safe and comfortable for everyone who uses them,” Facebook wrote in a blog post. Facebook also said that its own investigation determined that its manufacturing process is safe.

As part of the recall, Facebook said it’s introducing a new silicone cover, available worldwide, that fits over the Quest 2 foam facial interface. If you’re a Quest 2 or Fit Pack owner, you can apply for the new cover here

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?