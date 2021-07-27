Why Oppo’s three new TWS earphones cost under $350

Credit: Oppo

Oppo have moved to fill the gap in the market for reasonably priced True Wireless earphones by releasing three new models to their Enco range. The new offerings include the entry-level Enco Air (AU$149), mid-range Enco Free2 (AU$199) and high-end Enco X (AU$349). These releases have been shaped by some interesting findings.

Oppo is citing a handful of findings from a market research study they conducted into the top things Aussie shoppers are searching for when it comes to earphones. According to Oppo’s study, around 30 percent of Aussie customers want a pair that meets their price criteria, while 29 percent are more interested in the audio quality of the product they’re buying.

Digging deeper into Oppo's findings on pricing, Oppo found that a majority (62 percent) of Aussies are thrifty shoppers and only willing to spend up to $150 on headphones. They found less were willing to spend up to $250 (24 percent), while only 1-in-10 (9 percent) were happy to spend up to $350 on headphones. The company is hoping the three new sub-$350 offerings, will satisfy all three customer categories. Here’s what you need to know about them:

Enco Air

Credit: Oppo Oppo Enco Air

The entry-level Enco Air looks to be aimed at consumers wanting an immersive sound experience without digging deep for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). These buds feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for pairing up with Bluetooth compatible devices. They include 12mm drivers that Oppo says can produce a deep bass, clear highs and rich, mid-range sounds. They also have a Vocal Enhancement mode that uses an algorithm to adjust signals and make vocals standout.

These earphones don’t have ANC, but Oppo has incorporated fast-charging capability, that they say can provide eight hours of playback from a 10 minute charge. The Enco Air earphones also come with adaptive AI noise cancelation that uses the earphone's built-in microphones to filter voice signals out from background noise.

Enco Free2

Credit: Oppo Oppo Enco Free

The mid-range option has features that should appeal to music lovers as well as those wanting a general purpose pair of earphones. These earphones include ANC and a Sound Equaliser feature as a point of difference to the Enco Air. Oppo says they can optimise the noise cancelling curve based on the structure of the listener's ear canal, thereby offering a ‘personalised noise cancelling experience’. Oppo also says the Enco Free2’s ANC chip can reduce ambient noise up to a frequency of 42dB, to filter out a broader range of noise. They offer up to 30 hours of playtime when combined with their charging case.

Enco X

Credit: Oppo Oppo Enco X

The premium earphones in the new line-up are designed to offer an audio experience a step above the Enco Air and Enco Free2. To achieve this, Oppo has incorporated a unique design. Inside the Enco X you’ll find a coaxial duel-driver design and Dynamic Bass Enhanced Engine 3.0 Acoustic System (DBEE). These technologies enable the earphones to split sound production between a front magnetic membrane driver that produces high frequency sounds, and a driver positioned further back that produces middle and low frequencies.

Oppo says the duel speakers sitting on parallel axes create a natural, high definition audio experience. Enco X offers up to 25 hours playback on a single charge. They support Dolby Atmos playback on selected Oppo smartphones.

Oppo’s Enco Air, Enco Free2 and Enco X are available now at Oppo’s online store.