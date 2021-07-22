Sony’s PlayStation Store Winter Sale is now live

Credit: Sony Entertainment Australia

Sony Entertainment Australia have launched their annual PlayStation Store Winner Sale. This year, the store is featuring discounts on games and add-ons for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, including deals as much as 70 percent off the marked prices of some titles.

Some of the best deals on offer include:

F IFA Standard Edition for PS4 and PS5 : Now $20.98, down from $99.95 (79 percent off)

: Now $20.98, down from $99.95 (79 percent off) Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition : Now $89.97, down from $149.95 (40 percent off)

: Now $89.97, down from $149.95 (40 percent off) Hitman 3 Standard Edition for PS4 and PS5 : Now $49.95, down from $99.95 (50 percent off)

: Now $49.95, down from $99.95 (50 percent off) Spider-Man Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5: Now $71.21, down from $94.95 (25 percent off)

The sale is now live and goes until Wednesday August 18, 2021, although Sony says some titles will be removed early before the sale ends. Extra titles will be added on August 4, so shoppers are being encouraged to check back then for more deals.