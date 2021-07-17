Watch PCWorld try out AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution in Godfall

AMD's new upscaling tech is now available in Godfall, check it out in action.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Gearbox Publishing

Head over to PCWorld's YouTube channel to watch us try out Godfall using AMD's new upscaling tech, called FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). Brad goes in-depth on the ins and outs of FidelityFX Super Resolution in a recent article, but we wanted to use it for ourselves.

At a high level, FSR lets a graphics card render games internally at a lower resolution, then performs software tricks to upscale that image to the higher chosen resolution of your monitor. In this video we play Godfall at 4K, with all the settings cranked up to Epic, and see just how much performance we can get on a Radeon RX 6700 XT.

AMD sponsored this gameplay video, as well as the PC build that the game is running on, but check out the results for yourself and see what you think. While you're over on YouTube, be sure to subscribe to our channel for more PC hardware and gameplay videos!

Adam Patrick Murray

PC World (US online)
Featured Content

