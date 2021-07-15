Razer launches new Blade 17 gaming notebook for both work and play

Razer launches an upgraded Blade 17 gaming notebook alongside a new Razer Blade 15 Base Model.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Razer

Razer has launched the latest generation of its Razer Blade 17 gaming PC, though with numerous enhancements that the company says will make it usable for both work and after-hours gaming.

Razer’s Blade 17 (previous generations were known as the Razer Blade Pro 17) will be available on July 30 in seven configurations, starting with a base price of $2,399 up through $3,699.  You can preorder now on Razer.com.

The most expensive configuration, known as the RZ09-0406A*R3, will add a Core i9 for the first time, specifically the 8-core,16-thread Core i9-11900H. A Razer representative said that the i9-11900H uses a PL1 setting of 65W, which for that specific part is the maximum allowed by Intel.

Otherwise, the configurations will be based upon the Intel Core i7-11800H, with a range of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 3070, and 3080 GPUs. Razer says the Thermal Graphics Power (TGP) of the Nvidia GPU is 130W, which is in the middle to upper echelon of the 90W to 150W GPU power we’d expect to see in that particular size of notebook. The Blade 17’s physical design provides more thermal headroom than its competitors, according to the company, with a vapor chamber that allows for superior cooling. 

blade 17 key visual Razer

“Across the board, you know we’re elevating everything over the previous gen of Blade 17,” a Razer representative said. Memory options now include 32GB, for instance, and bump upfrom 2933MHz to 3200MHz DDR4 memory. Storage options have also improved, from PCIe Gen 3 to PCIe Gen 4, although the total factory loadout has remained fixed at one terabyte of storage. (Users can upgrade the SSD themselves to 2TB of storage and to 64GB of memory, Razer said.) Razer let us publish the specs and prices for all models, below:

razer blade 17 specs Razer

The Razer Blade 17 specifications, used with permission from Razer.

Another new detail worth mentioning: The Razer Blade 17 sports not one, but two Thunderbolt 4 ports, on either side. You’ll be able to charge through those ports using an off-the-shelf USB-C charger, though it won't charge as quickly as you can using Razer’s included 230W charger. Ports include ethernet, HDMI 2.1 port, UHS-III SD card reader, and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-A ports.

The Blade Pro 17 has a starting weight of 6.06 pounds. As it has previously, Razer uses a CNC milling process that helps keep the laptop thin, light, but structurally solid. While Razer kept the anodized coating that appeared on previous models, the company added an anti-fingerprint coating that will resist (but not eliminate!) fingerprints, Razer said. It also improved its Precision touchpad with better palm rejection.

The Blade 17’s multimedia features have also been boosted substantially, allowing the Blade 17 to serve both as an office PC as well as a gaming laptop. Specifically, Razer elevated the webcam from a 720p to full 1080p resolution while supporting Windows Hello, too—that’s equivalent to a Microsoft Surface webcam as well as the limited numbers of standalone Windows Hello webcams in existence.

Razer blade 17 2021 fhd render 5 Razer

Inside the chassis, Razer has added a new quad-speaker array (versus a dual-speaker array on the previous Blade 17), with the same THX spatial audio algorithms in the previous generation.

Razer Blade 15 Base Model

Razer also introduced a new Razer Blade 15 Base Model beginning at $1,799. Razer officials described it as a minor refresh, oriented around the Core i7-11800H and its new Thunderbolt 4 capabilities. Razer said the Blade 15 Base Edition includes copper heat pipes, so it’s a bit thicker. 

The Razer Blade 15 Base Model’s full specs are below, compliments of Razer. 

razer blade 15 base model Razer

The Razer Blade 15 Base Edition.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?