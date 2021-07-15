TCL’s new flagship smartphone comes with a 43-inch Smart TV

Credit: TCL

Smartphones don’t usually come bundled with free TVs, but TCL is releasing a new premium 5G handset and giving away a 43-inch smart TV as a bonus gift with it. But the deal is only available for a limited time.

The company’s new premium handset the TCL 20 Pro 5G, has similar specifications to the TCL 20L+ and TCL 20SE, but it adds the namesake 5G functionality and a few other upgrades to its display and cameras. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, with a 93% screen-to-body ratio.

The display uses NXTVISION 2.0, that TCL says can recognise on-screen content and more accurately adjust colours to match scenes. The TCL 20 Pro 5G will also be the first TCL mobile that includes Multi-Screen Collaboration technology, which will allow users to cast videos, photos, and audio files from their phones to their TVs and access their smartphone from their tablet.

TCL obviously wants users to try out the Multi-screen Collaboration technology, since they’re also giving customers who purchase the TCL 20 Pro 5G during the promotional period a bonus 43-inch Android Smart TV. The company says the TCL S625 TV on offer is worth AU$599 on its own, which makes the two-for-one purchase price for the TCL 20 Pro 5G (AU$799) a particularly attractive deal. However, this offer is only available for two weeks from tomorrow, June 15, and customers will need to redeem their TVs after purchase.

Under the hood of the new flagship TCL 20 Pro 5G is a Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon chipset and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, 256GB of internal memory has been added for storage. The TCL 20 Pro will also come with a large 4500mAh battery capacity and it also supports wireless charging.

Camera-wise, the TCL 20 Pro 5G will come with a 48-megapixel camera sporting a Sony IMX sensor, and a HDR-enabled 32-megapixel front camera, which pits it against premium smartphones like the Vivo X60 Pro 5G and the Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G.

The TCL Pro 5G comes in two colours, Marine Blue and Moondust Gray. It’s available from July 15 from Vodafone, Mobileciti and Amazon and from Harvey Norman in August.