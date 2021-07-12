Watch PCWorld stream Warframe on YouTube!

Join Adam and Keith as they play Warframe maxed-out on an all-AMD based gaming PC using Radeon Boost.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

Tune in live on PCWorld’s YouTube at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time Friday, July 9,to watch us stream the ever-popular Warframe on a custom-built, all-AMD-based gaming PC. We built this PC live earlier this week in order to show off the powerful tools enabled inside of Radeon Adrenalin software—specifically, Radeon Boost. Now we’ll use that same system while playing Warframe to see what kind of performance we can get at 4K resolutions.

The PC build and the game stream are both sponsored by AMD Radeon Boost, and AMD provided the CPU and GPU. Be sure to subscribe to PCWorld’s YouTube channel for awesome PC hardware videos and PC gaming-related content.

Adam Patrick Murray

PC World (US online)
Featured Content

