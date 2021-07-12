Microsoft pushes emergency Windows update to fix PrintNightmare flaw

Users advised to download now.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft / Gerd Altmann

Microsoft typically releases updates for Windows as part of its monthly “Patch Tuesday” blitz, but the company took the unusual step of releasing an emergency out-of-band security update late Monday night to fix the critical “PrintNightmare” vulnerability published (and deleted) by researchers last week—even for Windows 7. Bottom line? Update your Windows PC pronto.

PrintNightmare attacks the Windows Print Spooler service, which runs by default. “A remote code execution vulnerability exists when the Windows Print Spooler service improperly performs privileged file operations,” Microsoft’s executive summary states.

“An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights.”

In other words, PrintNightmare lets attackers into your system over the internet, and then they essentially have free reign over your computer. “All supported editions of Windows are affected,” Microsoft warns.

Microsoft released emergency security patches for most versions of Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows RT 8.1, and various Windows Server installations.

“Supported versions of Windows that do not have security updates available on July 6 will be updated shortly after July 6,” Microsoft says. Driving home how severe this vulnerability is, the company even released a PrintNightmare security fix for Windows 7, an operating system that was forced into retirement last year.

windows update printnightmare Brad Chacos/IDG

The company lists these patches as a temporary fix, and security researcher Matthew Hickey says that the patch only nullifies the danger of remote execution.

That means that if an attacker manages to physically get ahold of your PC, they could still leverage PrintNightmare to take control of it. But for the vast majority of people, shutting down the ability for this vulnerability to work over the internet should effectively render it obsolete.

So get to downloading, folks. Checking Windows Update on my PC showed the PrintNightmare patch (KB5004945 for my version of Windows 10) already available.

While you’re being safety-minded, make sure to install an antivirus and perform the five easy tasks that supercharge your security if you haven’t already.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftWindowsPrintNightmare

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?