How to change your display name in Gmail, Outlook and other webmail services

Changing your e-mail display name is easy, once you know where to look.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Google

Whenever you receive an email in your Gmail inbox you don’t see the address associated with that account, but the name of the sender. The same thing happens when you send an email: your name shows up in their inbox. It makes everything look nicer and more personal, and it’s all thanks to the email display name setting. For personal accounts your display name can be anything you want. If your name has changed, or you have other reasons for changing it, changing your display name to something else is very simple.

Here’s how to change your display name in Gmail, Outlook, AOL Mail, Yahoo! Mail, and Proton Mail.

Gmail

For Gmail, start by opening your inbox. Click the settings cog in the upper right corner of the Gmail window.

gmailsettings1 IDG

This opens a Quick settings box, but it doesn’t contain the settings we need. Click See all settings at the top. Now that we’re in the full settings, select Accounts and Import, and scroll down to the section entitled Send mail as:. Then click the edit info link.

gmail IDG

This opens a pop-up box with options for your display name. There are two radio buttons under Name, including one for the name connected to your Google Account. The other is a text box, where you can enter anything you want.

The text box will only change your name for Gmail. If that’s enough, erase the name that’s there, type out the name you want, then click Save Changes. You’re done.

If you need to change your name across your entire Google Account, go to accounts.google.com and select Personal info on the left rail. Then under Basic info select Name. On the next page you can change your name across your entire Google Account (don’t forget to click Save).

Outlook.com

outlook IDG

Changing your display name in Outlook means changing your Microsoft Account display name.

Microsoft doesn’t give you as many options as Google does with Gmail. If you want to change your display name for an Outlook or Hotmail address, then you must change your name across your entire Microsoft Account.

To do so, go to account.microsoft.com/profile.  In the first tile where your profile photo appears, click Edit name in the lower right corner. This opens a pop-up window where you have to change your name, enter a captcha, and then click Save.

AOL Mail

aol IDG

AOL Mail makes it relatively easy to change your display name.

If you’re surprised AOL Mail still exists,a then this tip isn’t for you. For those still on AOL Mail, go to your inbox. In the upper right corner, under your username, click Options > Mail settings. This takes you to the settings page. From the left rail select Compose, and towards the bottom of the page you’ll see Display Name. Update your name in the text box, click Save Settings, and you’re done.

Yahoo! Mail

yahoomail IDG

Yahoo Mail hides its display name change options.

From your Yahoo! Mail inbox, click the settings cog in the upper right corner below the large home icon. Similar to Gmail, this shows a quick settings area, which doesn’t have what we need. Toward the bottom of the quick settings box select More Settings.

From that full settings page click Mailboxes in the left rail. Next, click the email address you want to change under Mailbox list. This opens a panel on the right side. At the top you want to change Your name. Either click on that area to start editing, or select the 'x' on the right side to erase it. Now change your name, and click Save at the bottom of the window.

ProtonMail

protonmail IDG

ProtonMail’s display name change setting.

ProtonMail isn’t the biggest name in webmail, but it’s becoming popular because it offers zero-knowledge encryption to keep your email as private as possible. Ideally the other people you know also use ProtonMail or something similar, so that your mail is fully encrypted. But if you’re talking to Gmail users a lot, at least the mail on ProtonMail’s servers is encrypted with a key (your password) that only you have.

Anyway, to change your display name in Proton Mail, click the settings cog in the upper right corner and select Go to settings. On the next page, select Identity & addresses in the left rail. Now just edit your display name as you see fit, and the click Update to save.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Ian Paul

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?