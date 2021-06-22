The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals for Australia

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Prime Day sales are now well underway. Amazon has slashed the prices on a range of laptops from well-known brands like Lenovo, Dell and Asus. There are offers on selected business and gaming laptops, some of which have price tags that have been reduced by 25-40%. Suffice to say, reductions of that magnitude are pretty compelling and prove that now is a particularly good time to pick up a bargain.

About the deals

To direct you to some of the better deals on offer, we’ve scoured through the Amazon Prime Day product lists and selected laptops that jump out as being ones we’d be likely to consider if we were purchasing. Buying a laptop is like buying a car, it’s an immensely personal decision, with just about everyone seeking something different. From specs to styling, our work or play wants and needs tend to be reflected in our choice of laptop. To accommodate this, we’ve selected devices for different requirements, from 2-in-1s that can be flipped from laptop to tablet, to ultra-portable gaming systems for gaming on the go.

Read on to find out top-level write-ups, where we have summarised the need-to-know features for each system. To delve a little deeper, simply click the item link to browse the Amazon product entry directly, to arrive at a page that will give you a more detailed description about each laptop.

If you’re unsure of which laptop is right for you, be sure to read our PC World guide to buying a laptop, with helpful tips to help you decide. Just remember that if you do want to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals, you will need a Prime account. After you sign up, you have until 5pm, June 23, AEST to shop before the deals end.

Business laptops

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 deal price: AU$1,799 down from AU$2,199

Credit: Dell Dell Inspiron 13 7000

This 2-in-1 features an Intel core i7-1165G7 processor which is one of Intel’s newer 11th-gen chipsets. Dell promises CPU speeds of up to 4.7Ghz, which is quite fast for a laptop this size. In the graphics department the Dell Inspiron 13 sports a Nvidia GeForce MX350 card. The 13.3-inch display supports Full High-Definition resolution (1920x1080 pixels). The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 also features a 512GB SSD. It comes with Windows 10 Home Edition.

Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook, deal price: $299, down from AU$499

Credit: Lenovo Lenovo Ideapad Duet ChromeBook

The IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is an ultra-portable 2-in-1 Chromebook that can be used as both a laptop and tablet. It features a detachable plug-and-play keyboard that can be clipped on and off the display via its pogo pin and magnets. The Chromebook’s display is a smallish 10.1-Inches, but supports Full High-Definition resolution at maximum 400 nit brightness. This device is powered by a MediaTek P60T processor.

The Asus ZenBook Duo, deal price: AU$1,799, down from AU$2,499

Designed with business productivity in mind, this laptop features an Asus ScreenPad that acts like a secondary touchscreen display. This secondary display sits above the keyboard, with its main purpose to be an adjunct to the laptop’s 14-inch High-Definition display and help streamline workflow for the user. It also comes with Quick Key that enables one-tap automation of complex keyboard sequences, and Handwriting for inputting handwritten notes.

Credit: Asus Asus ZenBook Duo

Asus VivoBook, deal price: AU$859, down from $1,144

This compact business laptop features a frame-less, four-sided 14-inch Full High-Definition display with an ultra-slim bezel. It is powered by an Intel Core i5-1021U processor, with 1.6GHz base speed. The display has a 88% screen-to-body ratio for easier viewing. It also features 256GB PCle 3.0 SSD for storage.

Credit: Asus Asus VivoBook

Gaming Laptops

Dell Alienware M15 R3 deal: AU$2,699, down from AU$3,199

Credit: Dell Dell Alienware M15 R3

The Dell Alienware M15 R3 is a gaming laptop that looks the part. Its form is ultra-thin and portable but with backlit keys and honeycomb-shaped air intakes. It features a reasonably powerful 10th-gen core i7-10750H processor that could perform quite well in most games. It also features a 15.6-inch Full High-Definition display with 144Hz refresh rate and gsync, that should be well received by gamers.

Asus Tuf Gaming Notebook, deal price: AU$999, down from AU$1,383

Credit: Asus Asus Tuf Gaming Notebook

This gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch display and Intel Core 5 i5-9300H processor capable of reaching base speeds of 2.4GHz. It features a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and 8GB DDR4 RAM expandable to 32GB.

Credit: Asus ROG Gaming Laptop

Asus ROG Gaming Laptop, deal price: AU$2,199, down from AU$2,799

The Asus ROG has an Intel i7-10875 processor and Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 graphics card. With eight cores, the CPU can reach base processor speeds of 2.3GHz and 16M cache up to 5.1GHz. The Full High-Definition display includes a fast refresh rate of 240Hz. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM that’s expandable to 32GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Asus ROG Strix G531, deal price: $1,499, down from AU$1,999

This system features a Core i7-9750H Intel 9th-gen processor with a base speed of 2.6GHz. A Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 supports up to High-Definition (1920x1080p) resolution video playback and gaming on the laptop’s 15.6-inch display. The Asus ROG Strix G531’s display has a 120Hz refresh rate for higher frame rates in games. It also has 8GB DDR4 RAM memory and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Credit: Asus ROG Strix G531

Dell XPS 17 (9700), deal price: AU$2,999, down from AU$3,999

With premium features like a large 17-inch Full High-Definition Plus display and 10-generation core i7-10750H, the Dell XPS 17 is one of the upper-end gaming systems available in the Amazon Prime Day sales. It’s also one of the bigger laptops available, weighing 5kg and sporting a width of 37.4 cm. This laptop also includes a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card.

Credit: Dell Dell XPS 17