Windows 11 screenshots appear to have leaked

Is this Windows 10X all dressed up as something new?

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Baidu

Screenshots posted online of what may be Windows 11 suggest that the new operating system will look similar to Windows 10X.

The screenshots, posted to the Chinese Baidu site, feature characteristics of Windows 10X, including the gray background and the centered start menu. Windows 10X leaked back in January (PCWorld tried it). Microsoft decided to shelve Windows 10X later in 2021, and the company said that it planned to merge several features into Windows. 

PCWorld has not been able to confirm yet whether the screenshots are legitimate, though we hope to do so soon. The Verge, which posted the screenshots earlier, reported that they had confirmed the images as legitimate.

If true, however, this is the first sign that Windows 11 is indeed the brand of the next generation of Windows, as Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella indicated. One of the screenshots posted to Baidu indicates that the build is “Windows 11 Pro,” and build 21996.1.  According to Microsoft’s Windows Insider site, the latest Windows 10 build is version 19043.1052. 

windows 11 baidu 2 https://tieba.baidu.com/p/7405731991

Another screenshot of what may be Windows 11, posted to Baidu.

The screenshots also indicate that Windows 11 appears to be heavily influenced by Windows 10X, the stripped-down version of Windows that Microsoft originally intended to compete with Chromebooks. The centralized taskbar was a feature of Windows 10X, as was the simple Start menu that popped out of it. Microsoft appears to have done away with the colorful Live Tiles of the Windows 10 generation, too.

Microsoft has scheduled a ”What’s Next for Windows” press event for January 24 at 11 a.m. ET, another hint that Windows 11 may be en route. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?