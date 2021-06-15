Where to find the best Australian tech deals for EOFY 2021

The end of financial year (EOFY) is fast approaching, which means major brands have discounted technologies in a range of categories – with some of the best savings to be had on big purchases like laptops, gadgets, smartphones and headphones.

Most of the sales end June 30, 2021, and with many of the items on sale in limited stock, it’s best to get in quick and snap up a bargain before stocks run out. So without further ado, let’s dive in and see where to look for the best deals.

EOFY SMARTPHONE BARGAINS

Deals on 2020 smartphones releases abound, but the telcos are going one further also offering deals on selected new 2021 5G handsets.

Telstra – is offering up to $300 dollars off new release 5G smartphones.

Vodafone – has EOFY discounts and offers across a range of iPhone 12, iPhone XR and the Samsung Galaxy handsets.

Credit: Oppo

Optus – has trade in deals with up to $800 dollars off the recommended retail prices of some models.

Some other selected deals include:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G @ AU$1,999 ($500 off) via JB Hi-Fi

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip @ AU$999 ($500 off) via JB Hi-Fi

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G @ AU$1,199 (Save $698) via Kogan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G @ AU$1,166 via Kogan

Samsung Galaxy A12 @AU$265 (Save $34) via Amazon

Huawei P40 Pro 5G @ AU$1,099 (Save $300) via Amazon

Huawei P30 Pro @ AU$899 (Save $500) via Huawei Store

Oppo Find X2 Lite @ AU$497 (Save $152) via Catch

EOFY LAPTOP DEALS

Some companies offering particularly good deals on laptops include:

Dell – has clearance deals between 7-45% off selected PC models.

Lenovo –  is providing customers eCoupons for substantial savings off selected laptops.  

Acer - is offering between 10-40% off laptops including Acer Aspire, Spin and Swift brands.

HP – is giving customers bonus gift cards up to $300 for purchases on selected laptops.

Some other selected deals include:

HP Pavilion Laptop 15-eg0068TX @ AU$2,399 via HP Store

Razer Blade 15 15.6-inch @ AU$2,699 via Scorptec Computers

ASUS TUF Dash F15 15.6-inch @ AU$1,799 via JB Hi-Fi

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch @ AU$661 via Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i5 @ AU$1,124 via JB Hi-Fi

Huawei MateBook X Pro 13.9-inch @ AU$1,839 via Amazon

Credit: Huawei

Huawei MateBook D 15 15.6-inch @ AU$777 via Amazon

Huawei MateBook 13 13-inch @ AU$1,299 via Amazon

Acer TravelMate P614 @ AU$2,099 via Acer

EOFY HEADPHONES DEALS

Huawei – has deals on its Freebuds Pro earphones.

Sony - is offering free shipping on purchases over $200.

Some selected deals include:

Kogan W6 True Wireless Earphones @ AU$19.99 (Save $80) via Dick Smith

Sennheiser PXC550-II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones @ AU$549 (Save $250) via JB Hi-Fi

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds @ AU$78 (Save $41) via Amazon

Sony WHXBB900NL Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones @ AU$247 (Save $50) via David Jones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus @ AU$123 (Save $176) via Amazon 

Beats Studio 3 Skyline Collection Wireless Earphones @ AU$397 (Save $50) via Harvey Norman 

Credit: Huawei

EOFY PC PERIPHERALS & GADGET BARGAINS

Huawei – has deals across its wearables range including $100 off its smartwatch the Huawei Watch Fit.

Lenovo - has discounted keyboards, mice and other products. 

Dyson - is offering $200 off some of its cordless vacuum cleaners.

Some other selected gadget deals include:

Kogan Active+ Smart Watch @ AU$40 (Save $90) via Dick Smith

Lenovo Legion K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard @ AU$58 (Save $31) via Lenovo 

Lenovo Tab M8 HD @ AU$149 (Save $50) via Lenovo

Lenovo Legion M300 RGB Gaming Mouse @ AU$32 (Save $17) via Lenovo

Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch @ AU$149 (Save $100) via Amazon

Credit: Huawei

Where can I find more EOFY tech deals?

A good place to start is to browse the online stores of the following retailers, which are offering deals on a large selection of products in different categories:

JB Hi-Fi 

Harvey Norman

The Good Guys 

Dick Smith

Amazon 

