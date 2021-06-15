Razer’s revived Blade 14 puts Ryzen in the hands of fans at long last

This thin-and-light notebook packs in the high-end hardware.

Credit: Razer

The Razer Blade 14 is back. And with its return after a three-year hiatus comes a new flavor of hardware—a Ryzen processor.

An AMD-based configuration is one long-requested by fans, according to Razer, which unveiled the 14-inch laptop at its E3 press conference on Monday. Starting at a price of $1,799, it features the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 5900HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series Max-Q graphics, along with high-refresh rate displays up to 1440p in resolution. It joins the existing lineup of Intel-based Blade laptops (Blade Stealth 13, Blade 15, and Blade Pro 17).

As usual, Razer claims to be industry-disrupting with the new Blade 14, mainly for how this laptop packs top-of-the-line hardware into an impressively compact profile. The most lavish version is a no-compromises pairing of the 5900HX and an RTX 3080, plus a 165Hz, 1440p 100% DCI-P3 FreeSync Premium display. However, the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 variants retain the luxe feel: The former shares the 3080 model’s screen, while the latter sports a 144Hz 1080p 100% sRGB FreeSync Premium panel. Both displays are IPS-level and come custom-calibrated.

razer blade 14 2021 gaming 1 Razer

Razer says its Blade 14 is the thinnest, smallest 14-inch gaming laptop on the market.

All this hardware fits into an anodized matte-black aluminum body measuring a little over a half-inch thick (16.8mm), and just a little over a foot in length (320mm). To keep temps reasonable in this slim profile, Razer has skipped traditional heat pipes in favor of vapor-chamber cooling.

Rounding out these configurations is 16GB of memory, a 1TB PCIe SSD that’s user-upgradable, and a 61.6-watt-hour battery that Razer claims will provide up to 12 hours of use. Ports include two USB 3.2 Type-C capable of power delivery and DisplayPort, two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 capable of up to 4K/120Hz, and a 3.5mm combo jack. For connectivity, the Blade 14 supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Other components include a Windows Hello-compatible webcam, a Razer Chroma keyboard with per-key RGB, a large “precision glass” trackpad, and a pair of upward-firing speakers that support THX spatial audio.

Razer announced two more products alongside the Blade 14: the $800 Razer Raptor 27, a 27-inch 165Hz 1440p monitor with THX certification, and the $180 Razer USB-C GaN Charger, a four-port 130 watt gallium-nitride charger. Pre-orders start on June 14 and include the option to purchase a separate $100 Razer VESA adapter for the monitor.

Razer Blade 14 specifications

  • Prices: $1,799 (RTX 3060), $2,199 (RTX 3070), $2,799 (RTX 3080)
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5900HX
  • RAM: 16GB DDR-3200 (fixed)
  • Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD (upgradable)
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, or RTX 3060 (up to 8GB memory and 100W TDP)
  • Display:
    • 14-inch QHD (1440p) 165Hz with 100% DCI-P3 and AMD FreeSync Premium (RTX 3070 & 3080 models)
    • 14-inch FHD (1080p) 144Hz with 100% sRGB and AMD FreeSync Premium (RTX 3060 model)
  • Ports/Connectivity: USB 3.2 Type-C with Power Delivery (PD 3.0) and DisplayPort 1.4 (2x), USB 3.2 Type-A (2x), HDMI 2.1, Kensington lock
  • Networking: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Webcam: Windows Hello IR HD (1MP/720p)
  • Keyboard: Razer Chroma RGB
  • Dimensions: 12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches (319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm)
  • Battery: 61.6Wh

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
