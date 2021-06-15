Nvidia ending support for Windows 7, 8, and older 'Kepler' GPUs

If you're on an older version of Windows or a GeForce GTX 600- or 700-series graphics card, your final Game Ready driver arrives on August 31.

Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft killed support for Windows 7 well over a year ago, and now it’s Nvidia’s turn. In a pair of support pages published over the weekend, Nvidia announced that on August 31, 2021, the final Game Ready drivers with support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 as well as older “Kepler” GPU-based GeForce graphics cards will be posted.

After that, your existing setup will continue to work, but you won’t receive bug fixes, security patches, or optimisations for new PC games.

It’s always a bummer when support ends for hardware and software, but Nvidia (and rival AMD) maintains older configurations for longer than many companies. Windows 7 released all the way back in 2009, while Windows 8 launched in 2012.

Windows 8 wasn’t great, however, and Microsoft quickly hit the reset button with Windows 10 and offered free upgrades to users of both of those older versions of Windows. Neither 7 nor 8 is maintained by Microsoft any longer.

“Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 7 and Windows 8, with Windows 8.1 nearing the end of its lifecycle as well,” Nvidia’s support plan states. “The vast majority of our GeForce customers have migrated to Windows 10 OS. In order to ensure GeForce owners experience the best possible security, support, and functionality, Nvidia will now focus on Windows 10 operating system.”

Nvidia’s Kepler architecture, meanwhile, powered the GeForce GTX 600- and 700-series graphics cards, as well as the first couple generations of the company’s flagship Titan GPUs. The GTX 600-series debuted nearly a decade ago, in 2012, and the GTX 700-series hit the streets a year later.

The following graphics cards will receive their final Game Ready drivers on August 31:

Nvidia GeForce GTX TITAN Z

Nvidia GeForce GTX TITAN Black

Nvidia GeForce GTX TITAN

Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti

Nvidia GeForce GTX 780

Nvidia GeForce GTX 770

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 Ti

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (192-bit)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 Ti OEM

Nvidia GeForce GT 740

Nvidia GeForce GT 730

Nvidia GeForce GT 720

Nvidia GeForce GT 710

Nvidia GeForce GTX 690

Nvidia GeForce GTX 680

Nvidia GeForce GTX 670

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 Ti

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost

Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti

Nvidia GeForce GTX 650

Nvidia GeForce GTX 645

Nvidia GeForce GT 640

Nvidia GeForce GT 635

Nvidia GeForce GT 630

If you’re still using one of those older GPUs but want to continue receiving game optimisations and bug fixes, you’ll need to upgrade your hardware. Our guide to the best graphics cards can help you pick the right one for you (if—big “if”—you can find one for a sane price during the crippling GPU shortage we’re suffering through currently).

If you’re still on Windows 7 or 8, it’s still possible to claim Microsoft’s free Windows 10 upgrade, despite that offer technically being closed.

And if you refuse to ditch the ultra-popular Windows 7 until your computer gives up the ghost, be sure to install an antivirus and read our tips on how to stay as safe as possible. Your system can have some gaping security holes when you aren’t receiving operating system or GPU patches.