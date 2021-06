Just what is the TDP of Tiger Lake H? What do you need with all of the PCIe bandwidth and more is revealed about Intel's 11th-gen enthusiast laptop CPU.

Credit: Intel

Why does Intel's new 11th-gen Tiger Lake H mobile chip have two embedded DisplayPort connections? Just what exactly can you do with all of the PCIe bandwidth, and is it the best gaming CPU?

PCWorld's Gordon Mah Ung is joined by Intel's Kim Algstam, general manager of enthusiast laptops, to talk all things Tiger Lake H, including what the TDP is, why things differ from Tiger Lake UP3, and more. You can watch the video here or go directly to YouTube for the full interview.