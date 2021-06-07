Samsung TV Plus Australia gets FILMZIE

Credit: Samsung

If you own a Samsung Smart TV in Australia you can now access the streaming service and social media platform FILMZIE as a free channel on your Samsung TV Plus service.

FILMZIE is a movie-streaming platform that is film community driven, meaning it connects viewers with indie filmmakers. It lets you stream films and TV shows directly from the filmmakers free of charge. It also has a social media dimension, letting you interact directly with the filmmakers by messaging them, reviewing their work and giving your feedback.

Of course, that means that you won’t see the kinds of high-profile box-office movies that you would in other streaming services, like Amazon Prime or Netflix, but rather you’ll find lesser-known independent films made with significantly lower budgets. Still, the service has over 1000 titles in its catalogue and after a quick browse of the FILMZIE website, it appears they cover quite a broad collection of genres.

FILMZIE is not exclusive to Samsung TV Plus, with film aficionados able to access the streaming service through several other supported platforms. However, the advantage of it becoming available here is that it will appear immediately in the viewer’s menu system without the need for downloading extra applications or software to launch it.

There is no subscription fee since FILMZIE operates on an Advertising-Based Video on Demand (AVoD) model that means ads will be played occasionally alongside films and shows. Viewing categories are separated by genres such as: horror, comedy, action, crime, mystery and thrillers, among others. FILMZIE also has curated themes like ‘Top Festival Winners,’ and ‘Australian Favourites,’ that should help viewers find content of interest more easily.

As to what’s available for viewing, there are a few higher-profile independent films that should offer viewers something to turn to when they’ve exhausted their hard-to-resist list of more premium films in other streaming apps. Some titles that jumped out as possible favourites include Jamin Winans’ indie fantasy/sci-fi movie Ink and Edgar G. Ulmer’s classic noir film, Detour.

Overseas audiences have already had access to FILMZIE on their Samsung Smart TVS; in the UK Samsung Smart TV owners have been enjoying FILMZIE since October last year. The Australian launch of the service for Samsung TV Plus is part of a multi-market international roll-out, with more countries and viewing platforms expected to be announced later this year.

If you don’t own a Samsung Smart TV, don’t worry… you can still access FILMZIE in several ways, including via Roku, Android devices, Android TV, iOS and Amazon Fire. You can find more information about supported platforms via the FILMZIE website.

Commenting about the release, Matej Boda, CEO of FILMZIE says: “We’re happy to be growing FILMZIE across the world and giving movie lovers access to great dramas, documentaries, comedies, art-house, and all the wonderful genres between… We can’t wait to see what Australia thinks of the different, entertaining, and passionate range of the titles we have to offer.”