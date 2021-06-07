Save the date June 9, for a GeForce NOW Australia event

Credit: Pentanet

Pentanet, the ISP that will power Australia’s version of the upcoming GeForce NOW streaming service, will hold an event on Wednesday, June 9 to reveal details of its GeForce NOW Beta testing program.

Details are scarce this end, but according to our Pentanet sources the CHECKPOINT LIVE event will stream details about the following:

Beta program dates and details about the entry process for testing

An introduction to how the GeForce NOW cloud works

Timeline for GeForce NOW’s Australian release

A look at the GeForce NOW RTX Blade Server that powers the streaming service

In case you missed it, GeForce NOW is a game streaming service that’s already up and running overseas in places like the US and UK and was announced earlier this year to be launching in Australia.

The service will be delivered as part of a partnership between Nvidia and Western Australian ISP Pentanet, which is known as a specialist in providing internet services for gamers. The service will allow gamers to play games they already own from any device at any time, by streaming them directly from digital game stores like Steam and the Epic Game Store.

The GeForce NOW service will run on Nvidia GeForce RTX Blade Servers and will support gaming on laptop, desktop, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android devices, iPhone, or iPad at 60 frames per second.

Credit: Nvidia GeForce NOW will be powered by Nvidia's RTX Blade Servers

Interested gamers can tune into the CHECKPOINT LIVE event streaming: Wednesday, June 9 at 7pm AWST and 9pm AEST on the GeForce NOW YouTube Channel.



