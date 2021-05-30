Watch AMD and Nvidia's Computex press conferences live with us!

Kick back and catch the news with The Full Nerd crew as we finish out our long weekend.

Computex begins next week—in fact, literally right in the middle of the long Memorial Day weekend in the good ol’ U.S. of A. And by the looks of things, the news coming out of this year’s virtual show could be quite juicy.

Intel, AMD, and Nvidia all have keynotes that help kick off the event. Each company is poised to discuss its latest technological advances. After a long year filled with delays and supply constraints due to the pandemic, the industry may start picking up steam once again. Intel has hinted at “innovation unleashed,” while AMD will unveil its “vision for the future of computing” (which will include information on “high-performance computing and graphics solutions”). For its part, Nvidia has promised to “address the explosive growth in worldwide gaming.”

PC enthusiasts might remember CES 2021’s keynotes with disappointment, but we’re not worried. While CES tends to focus on the mainstream, Computex has traditionally catered more to mega-fans of bleeding-edge hardware.

We’re so willing to hold out hope that we’re going to watch the AMD and Nvidia press conferences in real time—despite the holiday. (Sorry, Intel fans: You’ll have to tune into Team Blue’s keynote on your own. We’re unavailable on Sunday evening.)

You’re invited to join us! As always, these sessions will involve discussion among ourselves and with the like-minded PC fans in chat as we react to the news as it breaks.

We’ll have two separate livestreams:

AMD (6:45 p.m. PDT Monday, May 31)

First up is AMD’s press conference. We’ll start at 6:45 p.m. PDT Monday, May 31 (9:45 p.m. EDT, and 2:45 a.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. AEST Tuesday, June 1) for a short pre-show, then stay on for a short recap and discussion afterward.

Nvidia (9:45 p.m. PDT Monday, May 31)

We’ll follow with Nvidia’s press conference at 9:45 p.m. PDT Monday, May 31 (12:45 a.m. EDT / 5:45 a.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. AEST Tuesday, June 1). As with AMD, we’ll start with a short pre-show and then see how much steam we have left for the recap and discussion afterward.

Because Monday evening marks the end of the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the United States, feel free to show up with your remaining BBQ and cold drinks. (We might.) If you’re not in the United States, bring your equivalent of BBQ and cold drinks!