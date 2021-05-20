Felix Mobile launches its Refer a Friend offer

A 12 months off subscription offer for felix mobile plans

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime

Australian telco felix has launched a program giving its customers the opportunity to get up to 12 months off the cost of their mobile phone subscription, but they’ll have to do some referring to reap the full benefits.

To take advantage of the Refer a Friend offer, you will need to encourage friends to sign up to the felix phone plan and pay their first month’s $35 subscription fee. Once activated, each friend will receive an extra $35 to use on their second month’s payment, while you (the referrer), will also get $35 in your felix wallet.

You can refer up to 12 friends, which gives you the opportunity to get a whole year off the cost of your mobile phone subscription. However, if you manage to refer even more than 12 people, all of your referees will receive $35 credit.

Felix is new to the Australian market, having launched only six months ago. The telco claims to offer "good value with green value", with environmentally friendly service being a big focus. In fact, felix says it is powered by 100% renewable energy. To show its commitment to the environment, the telco has also made a pledge to plant one tree per customer for every month of active subscription, with the aim of planting one million trees.

With only a single mobile plan available for customers, the company also seems to want to save customers from having to wrap their heads around the sometimes maddening range of plans, options and terms and conditions that mobile phone subscriptions often involve.

The single plan offers unlimited data at speeds of 20Mbs, as well as unlimited calls and texts for a fixed price of $35 per month. Customers do, however, have the option to play for extras with additional fees should they need to add services such as unlimited international calls and international roaming to their plans.

To start referring, customers will need to share their unique referral code (received by email). The offer ends June 22, 2021. For more information visit the felix mobile website

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Telcomobile phonesenvironmentcarbon neutralmobile phone subscriptions12 months offfelix mobilerefer a friend

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?