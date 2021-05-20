Fortnite NBA crossover arrives ahead of NBA Playoffs

Credit: Epic Games

Basketball has been a fun feature in Fortnite for a while, with players taking shots and completing challenges at courts in-game. But now the really high stakes basketball has arrived. NBA wearables and a five-day Fortnite x NBA battle competition have been dunked into Fortnite ahead of the NBA Playoffs next week.

The NBA takeover is called Fortnite x NBA: The Crossover, and it kicked off yesterday, May 19. The main event is a five-day competition that lets you do battle and compete in challenges for your favourite NBA team to score sweet rewards.

To enter, you have to sign up at the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles official page.There are only limited spots, so Fornite aficionados will need to be quick to secure one of the 15,000 "Member" places allocated for their favourite NBA team, or one of the 500,000 "Fan" spots. Once the allocation is up, players won’t be able to take part.

Credit: Epic Games

The Fortnite x NBA Team Battles event lets you do battle for the honour of your favourite NBA team. The idea is to be the team that dominates the leaderboards that go live on May 22-23. The way you do that is by acing a bunch of tasks and challenges once the battles begin. By competing tasks, you’ll unlock the Spin! In-game spray and banner rewards. The higher your team positions, the better chance of earning even better rewards, like VBucks and the “NBA Championship Trophy” Back Bling, which are both cosmetic signs of your Fortnite dominance.

Here's a full list of rewards you can get:

Members on #1 Ranked Team: 500 V-Bucks + Fortnite “NBA Championship Trophy” in-game cosmetic Back Bling

Fans on #1 Ranked NBA Team: Fortnite “NBA Championship Trophy” in-game cosmetic Back Bling

Members on #2 Ranked NBA Team: 300 V-Bucks

Complete 3 Challenge Tasks (Members + Fans): Fortnite “Spin” in-game cosmetic Spray

Complete 5 Challenge Tasks (Members + Fans): Fortnite in-game Banner

NBA outfits

From May 22, you'll also be able to deck out your avatar in any of the 30 NBA team uniforms. You will also have the option of grabbing the Shoot and Score Pack which will include a Hookshot Emote and Mini Hoop Back Bling that features logos from any one of your favourite NBA teams. The Mini Hoop Back Bling is a neat skin, that once you equip, lets other players take a shot.

Player Locker Bundles are another cool feature. With these, you can take style cues from some of the NBA’s best – with the option to purchase outfits personally selected by The Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Atlanta Hawk’s Trae Young, in-game.

Credit: Epic Games Trae Young locker bundle

Credit: Epic Games Donovan Mitchell locker bundle