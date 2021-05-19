Dynabook announces 11.6-inch student laptop

A new laptop for hybrid learning

(PC World) on

Credit: Dynabook

Dynabook has responded to the evolving needs of Aussie students to work at school, as well as at home, by announcing a new 11.6-inch student laptop. The new Dynabook E10-S laptop will be a full Windows 10 device and will come with a range of connectivity features that should allow it to operate quickly in a range of different environments.

The company says the E10-S laptop is designed for remote and hybrid learning. It is equipped with full-sized HDMI, USB and LAN ports as well as Bluetooth functionality for students to hook it up where it’s needed. It weighs in at just 1.15kg and measures just 19.9mm thick, and looks to be extremely portable.

The Dynabook E10-S is both very lightweight and thin for portability.Credit: Dynabook
The Dynabook E10-S is both very lightweight and thin for portability.

As is a good idea with laptops for kids, the Dynabook E10-S will come with a range of durability features, including a slip-resistant design, fortified rubber bumpers, and reinforced 180-degree hinges to withstand drops from up to 76cm. It will also feature a spill resistant keyboard with mechanically anchored keys for more durability.

Under the bonnet the E10-S will be powered by a dual core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, with 4GB of DDR4 RAM. Dynabook’s specifications show the CPU can reach speeds up to 2.8Ghz, which should be enough for the laptops to perform a range of educational tasks.

The company says the laptop’s display will offer High-Definition resolution (1366x768-pixels) and the graphics and images will be processed by an Intel UHD Graphics 600 processor. The display will also feature anti-glare for working in bright conditions.

Dual beamforming microphones with noise suppression and stereo speakers will provide students with audio, while playing back video, music, or during face-to-face learning. Students will store their files on the laptop’s 128GB SSD.

The Dynabook E10-S will be available from these outlets in May. Pricing information to come. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags laptopsschoolstudentsDynabook

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?