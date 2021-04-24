Go get Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2 for free on the Epic Games Store

So much for "Game over, man, game over."

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Sega

A new week means fresh freebies via the Epic Games Store, and this time around you can snag not one, but two very good (and very different) games: Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2. Both will remain free until they’re replaced by yet another freebie next Thursday.

Alien: Isolation released all the way back in 2014 but remains one of the most stunningly successful horror games in modern memory. And even if you’re not typically into scary games, every fan of the franchise needs to play it.

Alien: Isolation is the best Alien experience since 1986 and Aliens,” we said in our review. “It’s that simple. I’ve got issues with the game, particularly with the save system and the game’s length, but Isolation sets itself apart with a stunning recreation of 1970’s retrofuturism that captures the feel of Ridley Scott’s original film better than any movie or game in almost thirty years.”

Enough said. It remains a stalwart in our list of the best PC horror games.

I haven’t played Hand of Fate 2 yet but it formal reviewers loved it when it launched in late 2018, and it currently holds a “very positive” overall rating across over 4,000 user reviews on Valve’s rival Steam store (where it is $30 and very much not free). It’s a game that doesn’t fit neatly into any of the usual genre conventions. Hand of Fate 2 revolves around building a card deck to complete challenges given to you by the mysterious dealer, but it also weaves in third-person brawling, dungeon-crawling, literal dice rolls, roguelike elements, and Companion cards that flesh out a larger narrative.

Phew. I just claimed it myself and can’t wait to check it out. For even more no-cost distractions, be sure to check out our collection of the best free PC games.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?