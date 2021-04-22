PCWorld's April digital magazine: Surface Pro 7+ reviewed

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android, iOS, and your web browser.

In the April issue

This month we have the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ review: It’s giant leap in graphics performance. Learn about Framework and how it plans to break the curse of upgradeable laptops. See how Google could turn Android into another subscription.

News : An early review of Intel 11th-gen Rocket Lake gives the chip mixed marks. We also look at Ryzen 5000 failure rates; we reality-check the claims



: An early review of Intel 11th-gen Rocket Lake gives the chip mixed marks. We also look at Ryzen 5000 failure rates; we reality-check the claims HP Spectre x360 14 review: Luxurious, with long battery life

Luxurious, with long battery life Gigabyte Aorus 17G Review: A real gaming laptop that's amazingly quiet

A real gaming laptop that's amazingly quiet Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: All of Android for somewhat less

All of Android for somewhat less Intel 670p SSD review: Faster where it matters

Faster where it matters Here's How: How to create strong, secure passwords by learning how to crack them, plus how to clean up your Gmail inbox by quickly deleting old email

Watch: Gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 5 still have plenty of tricks up their sleeves. They pack in loads of features you don't get in an iPhone or Galaxy phone. In this video, PCWorld's Adam Patrick Murray walks through his top three.

