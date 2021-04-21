The Nokia G10, a mid-range phone with a large battery, lands in Australia

HMD promises it will power on for three days

The Nokia G10 comes with a 13-megapixel main lens. Credit: HMD

We've been waiting for the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView, the Nokia 9.3 PureView, for well over a year. That phone's Australian release has been delayed, but now we now have another new Nokia smartphone to keep us busy: Bearing the name Nokia G10, this mid-range phone belongs to a newly named Nokia G-series.

While the Nokia 9 tantalised users with an eye-catching five-camera cluster, featuring ZEISS Optics for photography on the go, the G10 features three rear camera modules, including a 13-megapixel main lens. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera that sits in a dewdrop indentation on the screen's front top.

The display size and screen resolution have changed as well. While the G9 featured a 5.9-inch p-OLED display with 2880x1440 pixels, the G10 has a larger 6.5-inch HD+ display with a more modest 720x1600 resolution.

A look under the Nokia G10’s bonnet reveals a more modest processor than the G9: Instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, it has a MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

HMD Global, Nokia's parent company, said one improvement over the G9 is the battery power. While the Nokia 9 came stacked with a 3320Ah battery, the G10 features a bigger 5050Ah battery that the company said can last three days on a single charge. Contributing to the long battery life is AI technology that manages the phone’s power, preventing unnecessary draining of the phone's battery by background apps.

HMD said the G10 is easy to use, customisable, and loaded from purchase with the Android 11 operating system. The phone will also be free from bloatware and third-party apps, HMD stated. The company says the new phone offers excellent data privacy and security, and can be unlocked using either face recognition or a side fingerprint sensor. It comes with three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades at no cost.

The Nokia G10 features 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and also comes with a three-year warranty. It will be available to purchase in two colours: Night (blue) and Dusk (purple). Included in the box are pre-applied screen protector, Jelly Clear Case Cover and USB-C charger.

It costs AUD $199 and is available for pre-purchase online at JB Hi-Fi, and in-store from Thursday 29th April, 2021 at Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W and online at the Nokia mobile website.